ms dhoni ipl 2025 csk vs kkr
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 11, 2025

‘Team Is In Tatters’: Former India Batting Coach Points To What Is Wrong With CSK In IPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

For the first time in IPL history, CSK have lost three straight games at Chepauk

ms dhoni ipl 2025 csk vs kkr

Chennai Super Kings have recorded some new lows in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They have lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk for the first time since the inaugural 2008 season.

On Friday, the five-time champions recorded their lowest total at the Chepauk as defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders managed to restrict them to 103/9 in 20 overs.

Ajinkya Rahane’s side sped through the chase in 10.1 overs and wrapped their third win of the season with eight wickets in hand and inflicted CSK’s third consecutive defeat at Chepauk for the first time ever.

Not only that, CSK also lost five matches in a row for the first time in IPL history.

Sanjay Bangar Feels CSK Low On Confidence

Former RCB and India batting coach Sanjay Bangar felt that there is a clear lack of confidence within the team which was evident from their batting.

“It’s hard to explain why it’s happening,but it says that at the moment the team is in tatters, if that is the right word,” Bangar said on ESPNCricinfo’s Timeout show.

The former fast-bowling all-rounder felt that CSK’s decision to send in Deepak Hooda as the Impact Player substitution after being reduced to 71/6 instead in the first innings, shows they dressing room is low on confidence.

“I think they are all low in confidence. Not just one or two batters, but even the Impact Sub Deepak Hooda when he came in,” Bangar added.

Not Impact Sub, But Ashwin-Jadeja Swap Strange

However, Bangar felt that there is logic behind sending Hooda at No.8 and Dhoni coming in at No.9 but he felt that decision to promote Ravichandran Ashwin before Ravindra Jadeja was bizarre.

“I understand why they did that (sending Dhoni at No.9). They probably wanted to send in Deepak Hooda and get to score around 140. But they had no runs on the board. But what I don’t understand is the Ashwin call by sending him in ahead of Jadeja,” Bangar said.

“He is known to be a good sweeper of the ball and it was expected that he would come and disrupt things a bit. But instead of disrupting things, he came and batted just like every other batter,” he added.

ALSO READ:

He felt that CSK got all the things about their batting wrong against KKR as they crumbled to a massive defeat.

“If you look at Noor (Ahmad) blocking the ball to give the strike to Shivam Dube but then Dube taking a single and then Noor gets out. This tells you that, at the moment, the team is not thinking right,” he said.

Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025

CSK Succumb To New Low vs KKR, MS Dhoni Explains Defeat After Dreadful IPL 2025 Loss

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a forgettable outing vs Kolkaa Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025.
11:20 pm
Vishnu PN
ruturaj gaikwad replacement csk ipl 2025 kyle mayers steve smith dewald brevis

3 Overseas Players CSK Can Sign As Ruturaj Gaikwad Replacement To Redeem IPL 2025 Season

10:27 pm
CX Staff Writer
can csk still qualify ipl 2025 playoffs chennai super kings csk playoffs chances

Can CSK Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playoffs Chances Explained

10:30 pm
CX Staff Writer
Matheesha Pathirana Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025

Why Was Matheesha Pathirana Not Brought On As Impact Sub in CSK vs KKR Match? Playing XI Combination EXPLAINED

Matheesha Pathirana is absent from Chennai Super Kings playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2025 match.
10:03 pm
Vishnu PN
KL Rahul RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Virender Sehwag

‘Knew He Would Become a Superstar’: Former India Player Applauds Delhi Capitals Batter For Revamping His Game in IPL 2025

The duo previously shared the dugout at Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018.
9:33 pm
Sreejita Sen
ms dhoni dismissal ipl 2025 csk vs kkr

Was MS Dhoni’s Dismissal to Sunil Narine Valid in CSK vs KKR Match? Spike Spotted on Ultraedge

Dhoni was given out LBW in Sunil Narine's 16th over
10:03 pm
Samarnath Soory
