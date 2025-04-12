News
Marcus Stoinis SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 12, 2025

6,6,6,6: Punjab Kings Batter Marcus Stoinis Slams Four Consecutive Maximums During IPL 2025 Game vs Sunrisers Hyderabad [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Pujnab Kings posted a mammoth total of 245/6 from 20 overs.

Marcus Stoinis SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis provided a much-needed impetus for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Marcus Stoinis walked out to bat at number seven for Punjab Kings and scored an unbeaten 34 runs off 11 balls to power his side to 245/ from 20 overs. Facing Mohammed Shami in the 20th over, Stoinis amassed four consecutive sixes, which went a long way in Punjab Kings posting a mammoth total.

Earlier, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a knock of 82 runs from 36 balls. His knock included six fours and as many sixes. Priyansh Arya (36) and Prabhsimran Singh (42) forged 66 runs for the opening wicket before the former was dismissed in the fourth over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad began their chase in strong fashion, with openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma hitting the boundaries all over the park. The duo forged 171 runs for the first wicket before the Australian was dismissed in the 13th over. Heinrich Klaasen joined Abhishek Sharma at number three in the middle after Travis Head was dismissed.

At the time of writing this report, Sunrisers Hyderabad were 185/1 in 13.5 overs with Abhishek Sharma unbeaten at 108.

More to follow…

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Marcus Stoinis
Punjab Kings
SRH vs PBKS

