Last updated: April 12, 2025

[WATCH] Aussie Teammates Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell Get Involved in a HEATED Moment During SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Australian cricketers Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell got involved in a heated exchange during the SRH vs PBKS match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened in the ninth over of the SRH innings which was being bowled by Maxwell. Head had taken his fellow countryman to the cleaners with consecutive maximums following which the duo had a verbal volley.

Another Australian, Marcus Stoinis and the umpires had to eventually intervene to prevent the situation from further escalating.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, the SRH scoreboard read 205 for 1 in 15 overs with Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen currently batting in the middle.

(More to follow)

Glenn Maxwell
IPL 2025
SRH vs PBKS
Travis Head

