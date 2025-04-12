News
Abhishek Sharma SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 12, 2025

What Did Abhishek Sharma Flash in His Note After Spectacular Hundred in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

He reached his century in 40 balls.

Abhishek Sharma SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma notched up his maiden Indian Premier League century during an IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Abhishek delivered under pressure, with Sunrisers Hyderabad needing to chase down a target of 246. Abhishek and Travis Head forged 171 runs for the opening partnership.

What did Abhishek show in his note?

Abhishek Sharma celebrated his century against Punjab Kings by displaying a note to the fans in Hyderabad. The note read: “This one is for you, Orange Army,” thanking Sunrisers Hyderabad fans for their continued support.

More to follow…

Abhishek Sharma
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
SRH vs PBKS
Sunrisers Hyderabad

