Matthew Hayden in Shock on Air As Australia Teammates Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis Involve in Verbal Battle in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Hayden was slightly frustrated with Aussies fighting against each other and said it in jest.

Amidst the carnage last night between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), there was some drama between Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell. The two Aussie players were involved in a verbal battle in the ninth over, with Marcus Stoinis joining by the end of the over.

Matthew Hayden, who was live in a show on Star Sports, was clearly in a slight shock seeing the Australian players going at each other. He exclaimed, “Sure, boys. Well, you know, we’re cannibals in Oz.”

Later, Maxwell bowled two dot balls, which forced Hayden to hold his head with a grimace. Later, the carnage continued in the next over, as Marco Jansen conceded 20 runs, leaving all three in the studio, including Hayden, in splits.

ALSO READ:

Clearly, Hayden was slightly frustrated with Aussies fighting against each other and said it in jest, and the words exchanged in the middle were also in jest. Such things happen in the heat of the moment and remain in the ground; everyone involved in the middle must have forgotten it once the game was over.

In the heat of competition, tensions can flare.



Matthew Hayden addresses the fiery interaction between Head and Maxwell#IPLonJioStar 👉 #RRvRCB | SUN, 13th APR, 2:30 PM on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/BsOAFDX1cY — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 12, 2025

‘Just a bit of bantner’ – Travis Head on the altercation with Aussie teammates

Following the game’s conclusion, Travis Head chatted with the broadcasters, and the commentators asked about the altercation with Glenn Maxwell. The SRH batter confirmed it was only banter since they know each other well and shouldn’t be taken seriously.

“You bring out the best and the worst in each other when you know them so well; nothing too serious, just a bit of banter.”

Talking about his knock, Head finally got going in the league after a series of low scores and early dismissals, raising the talks about whether he should change his method. However, he chose an ideal match to regain his lost form and made the most of a flat surface in Hyderabad to help his side chase a massive total.

The Aussie batter scored 66 runs in 37 deliveries, comprising nine boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 178.38. He formed a sumptuous opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma, which made the target easy, as SRH finally ended their losing streak.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.