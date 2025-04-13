Yash Thakur’s Jasprit Bumrah Moment Denied Punjab Kings Abhishek Sharma’s Wicket in Record-Breaking SRH Run Chase in IPL 2025

After getting that lifeline, Abhishek scored 113 more runs.

In an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Yash Thakur had a moment that reminded fans of Jasprit Bumrah’s no ball in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Yash thought he had dismissed Abhishek Sharma when the batter was caught in the deep, but the umpire called it a no ball. This gave Abhishek a second chance, and he made full use of it.

At that point, SRH were already off to a flying start with 50 runs on the board in just 3.3 overs, chasing a huge total of 246. After the no ball, Abhishek hit the free hit for a big six and went on to dominate. That over gave away nine more runs instead of a crucial wicket. By the end of the fourth over, SRH were 60 for no loss and completely in control.

Abhishek was on 28 before the no ball. After getting that lifeline, he scored 113 more runs and ended with a brilliant 141 off just 55 balls. That one no ball proved very costly for Punjab Kings, as it allowed SRH to pull off the second highest run chase in IPL history.

Bumrah’s Costly No Ball in Champions Trophy 2017 Final

In the 2017 Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan, something similar to Yash Thakur’s no ball happened. Jasprit Bumrah gave India an early breakthrough when he got Fakhar Zaman out for just 3 runs, caught behind by MS Dhoni. But the joy was short lived, as the umpire checked the delivery and found that Bumrah had overstepped. It was called a no ball.

That one mistake changed the whole game. Fakhar Zaman, who should have been out early, went on to score a brilliant 114. He added 111 more runs after getting that lifeline. Pakistan took full advantage and finished with a huge total of 338 for 4.

India’s strong batting line up could not handle the pressure and were all out for just 158. Pakistan won the final by 180 runs and claimed their first Champions Trophy title. That one no ball from Bumrah gave Pakistan a second chance, and they made the most of it.



