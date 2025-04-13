News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Yash Thakur's Jasprit Bumrah Moment Denied Punjab Kings Abhishek Sharma's Wicket in Record-Breaking SRH Run Chase in IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 13, 2025

Yash Thakur’s Jasprit Bumrah Moment Denied Punjab Kings Abhishek Sharma’s Wicket in Record-Breaking SRH Run Chase in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

After getting that lifeline, Abhishek scored 113 more runs.

Yash Thakur's Jasprit Bumrah Moment Denied Punjab Kings Abhishek Sharma's Wicket in Record-Breaking SRH Run Chase in IPL 2025

In an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), Yash Thakur had a moment that reminded fans of Jasprit Bumrah’s no ball in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Yash thought he had dismissed Abhishek Sharma when the batter was caught in the deep, but the umpire called it a no ball. This gave Abhishek a second chance, and he made full use of it.

At that point, SRH were already off to a flying start with 50 runs on the board in just 3.3 overs, chasing a huge total of 246. After the no ball, Abhishek hit the free hit for a big six and went on to dominate. That over gave away nine more runs instead of a crucial wicket. By the end of the fourth over, SRH were 60 for no loss and completely in control.

Abhishek was on 28 before the no ball. After getting that lifeline, he scored 113 more runs and ended with a brilliant 141 off just 55 balls. That one no ball proved very costly for Punjab Kings, as it allowed SRH to pull off the second highest run chase in IPL history.

ALSO READ:

Bumrah’s Costly No Ball in Champions Trophy 2017 Final

In the 2017 Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan, something similar to Yash Thakur’s no ball happened. Jasprit Bumrah gave India an early breakthrough when he got Fakhar Zaman out for just 3 runs, caught behind by MS Dhoni. But the joy was short lived, as the umpire checked the delivery and found that Bumrah had overstepped. It was called a no ball.

That one mistake changed the whole game. Fakhar Zaman, who should have been out early, went on to score a brilliant 114. He added 111 more runs after getting that lifeline. Pakistan took full advantage and finished with a huge total of 338 for 4.

India’s strong batting line up could not handle the pressure and were all out for just 158. Pakistan won the final by 180 runs and claimed their first Champions Trophy title. That one no ball from Bumrah gave Pakistan a second chance, and they made the most of it.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Abhishek Sharma
India
IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
Punjab Kings
SRH vs PBKS
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Yash Thakur

Related posts

There was some drama between Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell, with Marcus Stoinis also joining in IPL 2025 last night.

Matthew Hayden in Shock on Air As Australia Teammates Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis Involve in Verbal Battle in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

Hayden was slightly frustrated with Aussies fighting against each other and said it in jest.
10:37 am
Darpan Jain
srh highest run chase t20 highest run chase ipl srh vs pbks abhishek sharma

SRH Highest Run Chase: Where Does 246 vs PBKS Rank in Highest Run Chase in T20 History?

10:08 am
CX Staff Writer
longest six in ipl history albie morkel big six in ipl highest six in ipl 2025

Longest Six in IPL History: Top 10 Biggest Sixes and IPL 2025 Longest Six

9:34 am
CX Staff Writer
Top 5 Highest Successful Run Chases in IPL History

Top 5 Highest Successful Run Chases in IPL History

5:04 am
CX Staff Writer
highest score in ipl abhishek sharma 141 stats highest individual score by indians in ipl

Top 10 Highest Scores in IPL History: Abhishek Sharma Records New High for Indians in Highest Individual Score in IPL

4:54 am
CX Staff Writer
Abhishek Sharma SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025

What Did Abhishek Sharma Flash in His Note After Spectacular Hundred in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match?

He reached his century in 40 balls.
11:44 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.