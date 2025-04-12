Top 10 Highest Scores in IPL History: Abhishek Sharma Records New High for Indians in Highest Individual Score in IPL

In one of the most remarkable batting performances in IPL history, Abhishek Sharma blazed his way into the record books with a stunning 141 off 55 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. Not only did his innings lead SRH to successfully chase down a daunting 246-run target, but it also saw him record the highest individual score in IPL by an Indian player.
The match, played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, was a true run-fest. Chasing 246, Abhishek and Travis Head got off to a flying start with a 171-run opening stand—the highest of the season. Abhishek’s breathtaking strokeplay, including sixes over square leg and helicopter shots off yorkers, left Punjab’s bowlers shell-shocked and shattered records in the process.
His 40-ball century was also the third-fastest by an Indian in IPL history, and the innings ended with Abhishek being dismissed for 141, a knock that now sits at the top of the table for highest individual score in IPL by an Indian. The 24-year-old hit 10 sixes in the innings, which is the second-most by an Indian in an IPL innings, only behind Murali Vijay who hit 11 in a knock of 127 for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010.
The Indian Premier League has witnessed some incredible batting feats since its inception in 2008. From Chris Gayle’s carnage to AB de Villiers’ wizardry, the league has been home to fireworks with the bat. Below is a list of the top five highest individual scores in IPL history:
With his effort, Abhishek Sharma is now third on the all-time list for IPL highest score batsman rankings.
|Player
|Runs (Balls)
|4s
|6s
|Match
|Date
|Chris Gayle
|175* (66)
|13
|17
|RCB vs Warriors
|23 Apr 2013
|Brendon McCullum
|158* (73)
|10
|13
|KKR vs RCB
|18 Apr 2008
|Abhishek Sharma
|141 (55)
|14
|10
|SRH vs PBKS
|12 Apr 2025
|Quinton de Kock
|140* (70)
|10
|10
|LSG vs KKR
|18 May 2022
|AB de Villiers
|133* (59)
|19
|4
|RCB vs MI
|10 May 2015
|KL Rahul
|132* (69)
|14
|7
|KXIP vs RCB
|24 Sep 2020
|AB de Villiers
|129* (52)
|10
|12
|RCB vs GL
|14 May 2016
|Shubman Gill
|129 (60)
|7
|10
|GT vs MI
|26 May 2023
|Chris Gayle
|128* (62)
|7
|13
|RCB vs DD
|17 May 2012
|Rishabh Pant
|128* (63)
|15
|7
|DD vs SRH
|10 May 2018
Abhishek’s knock helped him leapfrog some legendary Indian names like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill in the all-time charts. Here are the top 5 highest scores by Indian batters in IPL:
|Player
|Score
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|Abhishek Sharma
|141
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Punjab Kings
|2025
|KL Rahul
|132*
|Punjab Kings
|Royal Challengers
|2020
|Shubman Gill
|129
|Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai Indians
|2023
|Rishabh Pant
|128*
|Delhi Capitals
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|2018
|Murali Vijay
|127
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rajasthan Royals
|2010
It is worth noting that Abhishek’s knock came in a successful run chase—the second-highest run chase in IPL history, adding more significance to the performance.
With his knock of 141, Abhishek Sharma now holds the record for the highest individual score in IPL by an Indian. But that’s not all—just a few months ago, the left-handed opener also broke the record for highest score by an Indian in T20 Internationals.
Against England earlier this year, Abhishek blasted a scintillating 135 off 54 balls, including 13 sixes and 7 fours. That knock saw him surpass Rohit Sharma’s previous best and gave India their highest-ever total of 247 in T20Is.
With two historic knocks in two of the biggest T20 platforms—IPL and T20Is—Abhishek has etched his name in history. His rise from a promising youngster to a record-breaking match-winner is one of the highlights of the 2025 cricketing season.
|Bowler
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Dots
|1s
|2s
|3s
|Strike Rate
|M Jansen
|38
|11
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|345.45
|Y Chahal
|30
|10
|1
|3
|0
|5
|0
|1
|300.00
|Y Thakur
|29
|11
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|263.64
|G Maxwell
|21
|9
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|0
|233.33
|A Singh
|12
|6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|200.00
|S Singh
|10
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|200.00
|M Stoinis
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50.00
|L Ferguson
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Abhishek made his IPL debut in 2018 and was initially known for his all-round abilities. But it wasn’t until the 2024 and 2025 seasons that he truly exploded with the bat. In IPL 2024, he amassed 484 runs with a strike rate of 204.21, establishing himself as one of SRH’s most reliable power hitters.
Here are some of Abhishek Sharma’s IPL stats as of April 13, IPL 2025:
Apart from his batting, Abhishek has also chipped in with the ball and is seen as a genuine all-rounder by SRH. But it’s his explosive batting, particularly in the Powerplay, that has stood out in recent seasons.
The match between SRH vs PBKS on April 12, 2025, will go down as one of the most entertaining in IPL history. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head’s 171-run partnership laid the foundation for a record chase. Head’s 66 complemented Abhishek’s assault as SRH chased down 246 with nine balls to spare.
Punjab’s bowling struggled, with Lockie Ferguson walking off injured. For SRH, Harshal Patel picking up 4 wickets but going for 42 runs. Abhishek’s century was laced with power-hitting and intelligent placement, showcasing maturity and flair in equal measure.
Abhishek, who was in patchy form this IPL season so far after his highs in 2024, spoke of his special day on the field and message to SRH fans.
“It’s not easy for any player to go through that form. Special mention to the team and captain, very simple message to the batters although I was not doing well. Had a talk with Travis and it was a special day for both of us. I never play anything behind the wicket. I was trying a few shots because I wanted to invent a few shots because of the size and the bounce on this wicket,” Abhishek told post the match.
“The whole team is waiting for my parents. They are very lucky for the team and Orange Army. We did not talk anything, we just wanted to express and play the natural game. This one is very special and I was thinking that I wanted to break the losing streak Iit was very tough as a player and as a youngster, but the mood in the team was very good. Special mention to Yuvi (paaji), I have been talking to him and also thanks to Suryakumar Yadav as well. I have been in touch with him and he has been there for me.”
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|+1.278
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|+1.081
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|+0.162
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|+0.803
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|+0.539
|Punjab Kings
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|+0.065
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|-0.733
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-1.245
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|-0.010
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|-1.554
The highest score in IPL has always been a revered record. While Chris Gayle’s 175* still leads the overall charts, Abhishek Sharma’s 141 is now the highest individual score in IPL history by an Indian. It’s a performance that will be remembered for years and years.