Top 10 Highest Scores in IPL History: Abhishek Sharma Records New High for Indians in Highest Individual Score in IPL

In one of the most remarkable batting performances in IPL history, Abhishek Sharma blazed his way into the record books with a stunning 141 off 55 balls for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. Not only did his innings lead SRH to successfully chase down a daunting 246-run target, but it also saw him record the highest individual score in IPL by an Indian player.

The match, played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, was a true run-fest. Chasing 246, Abhishek and Travis Head got off to a flying start with a 171-run opening stand—the highest of the season. Abhishek’s breathtaking strokeplay, including sixes over square leg and helicopter shots off yorkers, left Punjab’s bowlers shell-shocked and shattered records in the process.

His 40-ball century was also the third-fastest by an Indian in IPL history, and the innings ended with Abhishek being dismissed for 141, a knock that now sits at the top of the table for highest individual score in IPL by an Indian. The 24-year-old hit 10 sixes in the innings, which is the second-most by an Indian in an IPL innings, only behind Murali Vijay who hit 11 in a knock of 127 for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010.

Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in IPL History

The Indian Premier League has witnessed some incredible batting feats since its inception in 2008. From Chris Gayle’s carnage to AB de Villiers’ wizardry, the league has been home to fireworks with the bat. Below is a list of the top five highest individual scores in IPL history:

With his effort, Abhishek Sharma is now third on the all-time list for IPL highest score batsman rankings.

Player Runs (Balls) 4s 6s Match Date Chris Gayle 175* (66) 13 17 RCB vs Warriors 23 Apr 2013 Brendon McCullum 158* (73) 10 13 KKR vs RCB 18 Apr 2008 Abhishek Sharma 141 (55) 14 10 SRH vs PBKS 12 Apr 2025 Quinton de Kock 140* (70) 10 10 LSG vs KKR 18 May 2022 AB de Villiers 133* (59) 19 4 RCB vs MI 10 May 2015 KL Rahul 132* (69) 14 7 KXIP vs RCB 24 Sep 2020 AB de Villiers 129* (52) 10 12 RCB vs GL 14 May 2016 Shubman Gill 129 (60) 7 10 GT vs MI 26 May 2023 Chris Gayle 128* (62) 7 13 RCB vs DD 17 May 2012 Rishabh Pant 128* (63) 15 7 DD vs SRH 10 May 2018

Highest Individual Scores by Indians in IPL

Abhishek’s knock helped him leapfrog some legendary Indian names like KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill in the all-time charts. Here are the top 5 highest scores by Indian batters in IPL:

Player Score Team Opposition Year Abhishek Sharma 141 Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings 2025 KL Rahul 132* Punjab Kings Royal Challengers 2020 Shubman Gill 129 Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians 2023 Rishabh Pant 128* Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad 2018 Murali Vijay 127 Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals 2010

It is worth noting that Abhishek’s knock came in a successful run chase—the second-highest run chase in IPL history, adding more significance to the performance.

Abhishek Sharma records new high

With his knock of 141, Abhishek Sharma now holds the record for the highest individual score in IPL by an Indian. But that’s not all—just a few months ago, the left-handed opener also broke the record for highest score by an Indian in T20 Internationals.

Against England earlier this year, Abhishek blasted a scintillating 135 off 54 balls, including 13 sixes and 7 fours. That knock saw him surpass Rohit Sharma’s previous best and gave India their highest-ever total of 247 in T20Is.

With two historic knocks in two of the biggest T20 platforms—IPL and T20Is—Abhishek has etched his name in history. His rise from a promising youngster to a record-breaking match-winner is one of the highlights of the 2025 cricketing season.

Wah sharma ji ke bete ! 98 pe single phir 99 pe single ! Itni maturity ha am nahi ho rahi 🤪 ! Great knock @IamAbhiSharma4 well played @TravisHead24 these openers are a treat to watch together ! #SRHvsPBKS @IPL well played @ShreyasIyer15 great to watch aswell — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 12, 2025

Breakdown of Abhishek Sharma 141 vs PBKS bowlers

Bowler Runs Balls 4s 6s Dots 1s 2s 3s Strike Rate M Jansen 38 11 6 2 2 0 1 0 345.45 Y Chahal 30 10 1 3 0 5 0 1 300.00 Y Thakur 29 11 2 3 3 3 0 0 263.64 G Maxwell 21 9 2 1 0 5 1 0 233.33 A Singh 12 6 1 1 2 2 0 0 200.00 S Singh 10 5 2 0 2 0 1 0 200.00 M Stoinis 1 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 50.00 L Ferguson 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0.00

Abhishek Sharma IPL stats: SRH Opener Sets IPL Record With 141 vs PBKS

Abhishek made his IPL debut in 2018 and was initially known for his all-round abilities. But it wasn’t until the 2024 and 2025 seasons that he truly exploded with the bat. In IPL 2024, he amassed 484 runs with a strike rate of 204.21, establishing himself as one of SRH’s most reliable power hitters.

Here are some of Abhishek Sharma’s IPL stats as of April 13, IPL 2025:

Matches: 69



Runs: 1569



100s/50s: 1/7



Strike rate: 159.77



Best: 141 vs PBKS (2025)



Apart from his batting, Abhishek has also chipped in with the ball and is seen as a genuine all-rounder by SRH. But it’s his explosive batting, particularly in the Powerplay, that has stood out in recent seasons.

Abhishek Sharma innings breakdown | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2025

IPL 2025 SRH vs PBKS: Summary of Today’s IPL Match

The match between SRH vs PBKS on April 12, 2025, will go down as one of the most entertaining in IPL history. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head’s 171-run partnership laid the foundation for a record chase. Head’s 66 complemented Abhishek’s assault as SRH chased down 246 with nine balls to spare.

Punjab’s bowling struggled, with Lockie Ferguson walking off injured. For SRH, Harshal Patel picking up 4 wickets but going for 42 runs. Abhishek’s century was laced with power-hitting and intelligent placement, showcasing maturity and flair in equal measure.

Abhishek, who was in patchy form this IPL season so far after his highs in 2024, spoke of his special day on the field and message to SRH fans.

What Abhishek Sharma said after today IPL match between SRH and PBKS

“It’s not easy for any player to go through that form. Special mention to the team and captain, very simple message to the batters although I was not doing well. Had a talk with Travis and it was a special day for both of us. I never play anything behind the wicket. I was trying a few shots because I wanted to invent a few shots because of the size and the bounce on this wicket,” Abhishek told post the match.

“The whole team is waiting for my parents. They are very lucky for the team and Orange Army. We did not talk anything, we just wanted to express and play the natural game. This one is very special and I was thinking that I wanted to break the losing streak Iit was very tough as a player and as a youngster, but the mood in the team was very good. Special mention to Yuvi (paaji), I have been talking to him and also thanks to Suryakumar Yadav as well. I have been in touch with him and he has been there for me.”

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table after SRH vs PBKS (as of April 12, 2025)

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Delhi Capitals 4 4 0 0 0 8 +1.278 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 0 0 8 +1.081 Lucknow Super Giants 6 4 2 0 0 8 +0.162 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 3 3 0 0 6 +0.803 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 3 2 0 0 6 +0.539 Punjab Kings 5 3 2 0 0 6 +0.065 Rajasthan Royals 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.733 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 2 4 0 0 4 -1.245 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.010 Chennai Super Kings 6 1 5 0 0 2 -1.554

