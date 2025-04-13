News
Last updated: April 13, 2025

‘Easy To Sit And Comment’: LSG All-rounder Lambasts Commentators For Criticism Of Bowlers In IPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

LSG halted Gujarat Titans' momentum from 121/0 in 12.1 overs to 186/6 in 20 overs

lsg team ipl 2025 lucknow super giants

Lucknow Super Giants’ fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur tore into commentators criticising the bowling in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as he told them to ‘look at their own stats’ before commenting.

Thakur, who went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction in November, was brought in as the replacement for left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan who was ruled out of the season due to an ACL tear.

Despite losing matches to Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, LSG managed to notch up four wins from six matches so far and are third in the table with eight points and a Net Run Rate of 0.162. Two of these victories have come while defending sizable totals on batting-friendly pitches against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shardul Thakur, LSG Bowlers Shine Against GT

On Saturday, Rishabh Pant’s all-Indian bowling line-up managed to bring Gujarat Titans’ to a screeching halt, taking their score at 121/0 in 12.1 overs to 186/6 in 20 overs.

Thakur pointed to the same fact as he tore into the commentators.

“I’ve always believed that, as a bowling unit, we’ve bowled well throughout the season. A lot of times in commentary, there’s criticism — they try to be hard on the bowlers. But you have to understand that cricket is moving in a certain direction where 200+ scores are becoming more common,” Thakur said in the post-match press conference.

ALSO READ:

The Mumbai all-rounder felt that the commentators should look at their own stats before saying something about the bowlers.

“It’s easy to sit in a studio and comment on someone’s bowling, but they don’t see the real picture out there on the ground. I’m sure they should look at their own stats before criticising anyone,” he added.

LSG On Right Track Despite Early Losses In IPL 2025

So far in the IPL, teams have been able to cross the 200-plus mark 17 times out of 54 innings. On Saturday evening, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to chase a mammoth 246 with eight wickets in hand and an astonishing nine balls to spare.

“Credit to us that we’ve defended scores on two occasions when we batted first. We put up a good score, the pitch became better for batting, and even with drastic changes, we managed to defend — one game by 10 runs, one by 4 runs in Kolkata. So it was about holding our nerve till the end and believing in ourselves,” Thakur said.

Despite losing to LSG on Saturday, Shubman Gill’s GT are still second in the table behind the Delhi Capitals, who are the only undefeated team in the entire league.

LSG will next play bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

