virat kohli wanindu hasaranga ipl 2025 rr vs rcb
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 14, 2025

Virat Kohli Promises To Gift His Bat To Rajasthan Royals All-Rounder After RCB vs RR IPL 2015 Clash

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Virat Kohli faced off against the all-rounder on multiple occasions

virat kohli wanindu hasaranga ipl 2025 rr vs rcb

Virat Kohli is a fierce competitor but has always been known for his generosity by his opponents. Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir, against whom he had many fierce battles on the field, shared a warm repertoire off the field and even went on to gift him a bat during the 2016 T20 World Cup match in Kolkata.

Almost like footballers exchanging jerseys and framing their idol’s jerseys, many others were at the receiving end of Kohli’s specialised gifts in the form of bats.

Virat Kohli Promises To Gift A Bat To Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka’s spin-bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was also promised a bat from Kohli after their face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Kohli played a brilliant knock of 62 not out off 45 balls as his team beat Hasaranga’s side by nine wickets and 15 balls to spare.

After the match, Kohli walked back to Hasaranga who finished the match with 0-33 from his three overs on the sidelines and had a light-hearted chat with him and his Sri Lanka teammate Maheesh Theekshana.

Kohli handed Hasaranga his bat and asked if he needed his bat heavy or light? Then the India star said there would be a bat waiting for him when RR will visit Bengaluru for the return leg of the clash on April 24.

RCB Comprehensively Beat RR In IPL 2025

Hasaranga bowled 10 of his 18 balls in Sunday’s match to Kohli and conceded 15 runs in the process. Kohli and his opening partner Phil Salt (65 off 33 balls) survived multiple reprieves given away by RR fielders to cruise to victory in a chase of 174.

ALSO READ:

Kohli’s innings also marked his 100th fifty in T20 cricket, as he now stands nine fifties behind 108 fifties by David Warner.

Earlier in the match, Rajasthan Royals had an innings powered by opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s knock of 75 off 47 balls. Riyan Parag (30 off 22 balls) and Dhruv Jhurel (35 not out off 23 balls) managed to add some vital runs at the end to take the score to 173/4 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was pick of the RCB bowlers with a disciplined 1-32 from his four overs.

IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
RR vs RCB
Virat Kohli
Wanindu Hasaranga

