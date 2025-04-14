News
Last updated: April 14, 2025

Why is Devon Conway Not in Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings in LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash?

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Devon Conway LSG vs CSK IPL 2025

The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is ready to witness the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between hosts, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Notably, MS Dhoni confirmed at the coin toss that Devon Conway will not be playing in this match. Instead, the 20-year-old Shaik Rasheed has replaced the Kiwi batter.

The CSK skipper said, “We have a couple of changes. Overton and Rasheed come in for Ashwin and Conway.”

Playing three CSK games so far, Conway has amassed 94 runs. On the other hand, young Rasheed will be making his IPL debut tonight.

CSK has made another change to their playing XI. They’ve benched legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to include Jamie Overton. Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, has made a change to LSG’s playing XI. Mitchell Marsh had missed the last game due to personal reasons. He will be replacing Himmat Singh today.

Dhoni has won the toss and has decided to take the field first.

Playing XI and Impact Player Subs for LSG vs CSK

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi.

Impact Subs: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni(w/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sam Curran, Deepak Hooda.

