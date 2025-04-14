News
We look at three players that Punjab Kings (PBKS) can sign as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson in IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 14, 2025

Punjab Kings’ Lockie Ferguson Likely To Be Ruled Out For Remainder Of IPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The New Zealand pacer hobbled off during the clash against SRH

We look at three players that Punjab Kings (PBKS) can sign as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson in IPL 2025.

The word ‘indefinitely’ usually means a 50-50 situation for other things. But when its about player injuries, it usually means they are unavailable for a full season or whichever matches that are important.

Looks like that’s the case with Punjab Kings’ key speedster Lockie Ferguson who clutched his thigh as he hobbled off during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Lockie Ferguson Unlikely To Play Rest of IPL 2025

Punjab Kings’ bowling coach James Hopes more or less confirmed that the Kiwi pacer will not be available for the rest of IPL 2025 without specifying the nature of his injury.

“Ferguson is out indefinitely, and us getting him back by the end of the tournament is a very low percentage. I think he’s done a real decent injury to himself,” Hopes said in the pre-match press conference for Tuesday’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Mullanpur.

Ferguson’s absence over the next five weeks of IPL 2025 will surely affect Punjab Kings’ playoffs chances, which they wish to reach after 10 long years of finishing outside the top four.

If the absence extends beyond that, then it’s a tough predicament for New Zealand who are without key batter and fielder Glenn Phillips for a considerable amount of time. Phillips hasn’t played a single game of IPL 2025 as part of playing XI or as an Impact Player for Gujarat Titans, but suffered a groin injury while fielding in the SRH game.

Ferguson’s Possible Replacements

Phillips is a key component in the Black Caps’ set-up while Ferguson’s regular selection is not guaranteed as the 33-year-old had opted out of central contracts.

Punjab Kings still have few quality options to bring in as Ferguson’s replacement once the announcement of his absence becomes official.

Among them is Lancashire pacer Richard Gleeson, who made a splash in the SA20 with Sunrisers Eastern Cape with 14 wickets in the latest season. Then there is also Aussie speedster Lance Morris who can bowl express pace like Ferguson but is not as accurate as the Kiwi.

Ferguson’s injury history has been a long painful one as this is the third time he has been injured since November last year.

