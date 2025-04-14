Why Did MS Dhoni and CSK Get A Warning From The Umpire During LSG vs CSK Clash in IPL 2025?

The incident happened at the start of the ninth over of LSG's innings.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni received a warning from the umpire ahead of the ninth over by Noor Ahmad during the match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The reason for this was that CSK had taken more than the allotted time of 60 seconds to resume the new over after the end of the last one.

According to IPL playing conditions, two offences in the same game equal to 5 penalty runs. In international cricket, it is three such warnings.

At the time of writing this report, the LSG scoreboard read 80 for 3 in 10.2 overs with Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni currently batting in the middle.

(More to follow)

