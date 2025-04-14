News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 14, 2025

How Mitchell Santner Plotted a Perfect Delivery To Dismiss Karun Nair

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

It was a perfect ball, precisely what was needed to dismiss Karun Nair last night.

By the time Mitchell Santner was introduced in the seventh over, Karun Nair had already raced away to 50 (22) in the powerplay. He had hit eight boundaries and two maximums. Before this game, Santner had an economy rate of 9.21 while taking only a solitary wicket in five matches.

But there was some turn for spinners in Delhi, as is mostly the case. Delhi Capitals’ tweakers extracted 2.29° of turn in the first innings. Last year, the same number was 1.76° in the first dig at the same venue.

That turn increased in the second innings (3.23°), and Santner extracted it straightaway. So, Nair was rightly cautious and didn’t go after him, as he was doing against all other bowlers. On the first delivery off the Kiwi spinner, Nair simply went on the back foot and punched down the ground for a single.

Santner immediately noticed that Nair was pressing off the back foot, so he slowed it down further on the next delivery. He bowled a 77 km/h length delivery to entice the batter to hit down the ground, and the ball gripped 0.49. He also bowled wide outside off-stump to give a chance of stumping if the batter missed it, but Nair again safely played it out for a single.

ALSO READ:

When he returned for his next over, he bowled a drag-down delivery, again hoping for high turn, which he extracted at 6.76°. But this was so wide and slow that the batter had all the time to rock back and bisect the fielders at long-on and deep midwicket for a boundary. The second and third balls generated a small pattern: both were slow and wide to extract turn; the third was too short, the fifth shortest of Santner’s spell.

How Mitchell Santner plotted the wicket delivery against Karun Nair

At this point, Santner realised Nair would play percentage cricket against him, and the only way to dismiss him was by getting past his defence. So, for the next delivery, he increased his pace to 89.93 km/h, a massive difference from the previous two bowled at 77.05 km/h and 78.52 km/h, respectively. He went wide of the crease, with a distance of 1.22 meters compared to 1.07 meters and 1.16 meters on the previous two balls.

The initial angle shows the horizontal angle between the ball’s path at release and a straight line between the stumps on either end. A more negative value means the ball is more angled in, and the wicket delivery had an initial angle of -4.48° compared to -0.72° and -3.44° on the previous two balls. So, it was angled in, but a higher speed meant the ball wouldn’t turn as much as the other deliveries, and Santner also bowled it fuller (5.84 meters) than the last one (7.03 meters).

https://twitter.com/ParrotBeaker/status/1911493211991703623

Finally, it landed on that immaculate length and didn’t deviate as much as the previous two balls. There was a turn of 4.50° and a drift of 0.93, which were not high but not as much as others. The line was also the straightest Santner bowled to Nair, and the ball dipped at -1.42 m/s2; the previous two deliveries dipped at 0.36 m/s2 and 0.65 m/s2, respectively.

Mitchell Santner bowled a perfect delivery to dismiss Karun Nair.

Nair went off the back foot again but couldn’t adjust since the ball was quicker. Another thing is that on the wicket delivery, the dip is negative, indicating that the ball landed closer than the batter expected. It was a perfect ball, precisely what was needed to dismiss Karun Nair last night.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

DC vs MI
IPL 2025
Karun Nair
Mitchell Santner

Related posts

smaran ravichandran srh ipl 2025 replacement adam zampa

Smaran Ravichandran at SRH: Who Is The Indian Domestic Sensation Called Up As Injury Replacement For Overseas Star For IPL 2025?

9:58 pm
CX Staff Writer
[WATCH] MS Dhoni Gets Abdul Samad Run Out With a Spectacular Under Arm Direct Throw During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH] MS Dhoni Gets Abdul Samad Run Out With a Spectacular Under Arm Direct Throw During LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the second ball of the final over.
9:51 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
MS Dhoni 200 dismissals in IPL LSG vs CSK

Another Record for MS Dhoni! CSK Captain Becomes First Player To Achieve This Record in IPL 2025 Clash Against LSG

9:25 pm
Disha Asrani
Why Did MS Dhoni and CSK Get A Warning From The Umpire During LSG vs CSK Clash in IPL 2025?

Why Did MS Dhoni and CSK Get A Warning From The Umpire During LSG vs CSK Clash in IPL 2025?

The incident happened at the start of the ninth over of LSG's innings.
8:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Who Is Shaik Rasheed? 20-Year-Old Batting Sensation Making IPL Debut for CSK Against LSG in IPL 2025

Who Is Shaik Rasheed? 20-Year-Old Batting Sensation Making IPL Debut for CSK Against LSG in IPL 2025

He was picked up for INR 30 lakhs at the IPL 2025 auction.
8:03 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former India Players Question Mumbai Indians Decision to Retire Tilak Varma Against LSG in IPL 2025

Tilak Varma Reveals What He Was Told By Mumbai Indians Coach After Retired Out Against In IPL 2025 Clash Against LSG

Tilak Varma was taken off batting and sent in Mitchell Santner against LSG
7:55 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.