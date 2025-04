During the first innings of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash, MS Dhoni has set a unique record. He has become the first player to complete 200 dismissals in the 18-year-long league.

Safe as a house 🏡



MS Dhoni completes his 2⃣0⃣0⃣th #TATAIPL dismissal 🫡



He becomes the first player to achieve this feat 👏#LSGvCSK | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/jNpU0uH5cR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2025

More to follow…