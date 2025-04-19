‘If Things Don’t Go Our Way…’: Head Coach Stephen Fleming on What Lies Ahead for CSK in IPL 2025

CSK lie in tenth and final place in IPL 2025 standings.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has admitted that his side’s poor form in IPL 2025 has meant that the entire squad has had a crucial role to play in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings lie 10th and last in the IPL 2025 standings with just two wins in seven matches.

The problems for the five-time champions don’t end there. Regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury and as a result, MS Dhoni has taken over as captain again. Teenage sensation Ayush Mhatre has been named as Gaikwad’s replacement.

Stephen Fleming on CSK’s worries

In another development, South African youngster Dewald Brevis recently replaced the injured Gurjapneet Singh in the squad. “Our results to date have brought all the squad members into play,” Fleming said at the pre-match press conference ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ clash against Mumbai Indians.

“It’s been our tradition in the past to stick with more experienced players and they’ve given us the results that we were after. But when you don’t get the results you’re looking for, all the squad members, their philosophies are tested and certainly you’ve seen by the addition of players and the use of players that we will be using more players this year in the squad than what we have done before,” he added.

Fleming says CSK committed till the end

Fleming reiterated Chennai Super Kings’ commitment till the end of the tournament, hinting that they just won’t give up. “Again, we’re still in the mix with this tournament, but if things don’t go our way and there’s quite a lot of games that we can look at, how we move forward in a positive way, but we’re still focused very much on being part of this tournament right to the end,” added the former New Zealand captain.

The Men in Yellow began their IPL 2025 campaign with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Chennai. However, they lost five matches on the trot, before beating Lucknow Super Giants in their last match.

