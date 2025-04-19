News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Stephen Fleming Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 20, 2025

‘If Things Don’t Go Our Way…’: Head Coach Stephen Fleming on What Lies Ahead for CSK in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

CSK lie in tenth and final place in IPL 2025 standings.

Stephen Fleming Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has admitted that his side’s poor form in IPL 2025 has meant that the entire squad has had a crucial role to play in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings lie 10th and last in the IPL 2025 standings with just two wins in seven matches.

The problems for the five-time champions don’t end there. Regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury and as a result, MS Dhoni has taken over as captain again. Teenage sensation Ayush Mhatre has been named as Gaikwad’s replacement.

Stephen Fleming on CSK’s worries

In another development, South African youngster Dewald Brevis recently replaced the injured Gurjapneet Singh in the squad. “Our results to date have brought all the squad members into play,” Fleming said at the pre-match press conference ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ clash against Mumbai Indians.

ALSO READ:

“It’s been our tradition in the past to stick with more experienced players and they’ve given us the results that we were after. But when you don’t get the results you’re looking for, all the squad members, their philosophies are tested and certainly you’ve seen by the addition of players and the use of players that we will be using more players this year in the squad than what we have done before,” he added.

Fleming says CSK committed till the end

Fleming reiterated Chennai Super Kings’ commitment till the end of the tournament, hinting that they just won’t give up. “Again, we’re still in the mix with this tournament, but if things don’t go our way and there’s quite a lot of games that we can look at, how we move forward in a positive way, but we’re still focused very much on being part of this tournament right to the end,” added the former New Zealand captain.

The Men in Yellow began their IPL 2025 campaign with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Chennai. However, they lost five matches on the trot, before beating Lucknow Super Giants in their last match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
CSK
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Stephen Fleming

Related posts

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rajasthan Royals RR vs LSG IPL 2025

[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi Walks Off in Tears After Being Dismissed Against LSG in IPL 2025 Match

Vaibhav Suryavashi scored 34 runs off 20 balls against Lucknow Super Giants.
12:07 am
Vishnu PN
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra picks CSK Ravindra Jadeja as all-time best fielder IPL 2025

‘It Is His Fitness’: Gujarat Titans Coach Picks THIS India Player As His Best All-Time Fielder Amidst IPL 2025

He has scored only 92 runs in seven matches this season.
10:44 pm
Sreejita Sen
[WATCH] 14 Year Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Announces Himself With a No-Look SIX off 1st Ball on IPL Debut in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Game

[WATCH] 14 Year Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Announces Himself With a No-Look SIX off 1st Ball on IPL Debut in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Game

10:24 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Abdul Samad Plays Perfect Finisher’s Role With Four Sixes in Last Over During RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH] Abdul Samad Plays Perfect Finisher’s Role With Four Sixes in Last Over During RR vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash

Samad's propelled LSG to a competitive total of 180 for 5 in 20 overs.
10:48 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
kuldeep yadav sherfane rutherford gt vs dc ipl 2025

How One Tactical Mistake Cost Delhi Capitals The Game vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

9:26 pm
Rohit Sankar
Dhruv Jurel catch Rishabh Pant dismissal RR vs LSG IPL 2025

[WATCH] Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel seals spectacular catch to dismiss LSG skipper Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025 match

Dhruv Jurel stepped at a crucial time for Rajasthan Royals against LSG.
9:09 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.