[WATCH] Virat Kohli Furious at Rajat Patidar After Mixup, Shreyas Iyer Misses Direct Hit During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

Virat Kohli lost his cool in the middle on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar after a communication error almost led to a run out in the match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) today in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 16th over when PBKS badly needed a breakthrough but Shreyas Iyer missed a golden opportunity to capitalise on the massive mixup.

Arshdeep bowled a short ball around middle and off, which Kohli pulled to deep square leg. After the first single, Kohli wanted a second and took off only for Patidar to remain grounded. The throw arrived wide at the non-striker’s end and although Shreyas Iyer, who received the throw, had another shy at the bowler’s end, he missed it despite having all three stumps available to hit.

RCB completed the two runs but Kohli was clearly furious at Patidar and he didn’t do well to hide it.

Speaking about the PBKS vs RCB match, the Rajat Patidar-led side sealed a comfortable win by seven wickets in the end. Fifties from Virat Kohli (73*) and Devdutt Padikkal (61) ensured that RCB picked up their fifth successive away win of the season.

With the victory, RCB have accumulated 10 points after 8 matches, securing a spot in the top three of the IPL 2025 standings. They surpassed both Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) due to a superior NRR. Beyond just boosting their points tally, this win keeps RCB’s playoff dreams strong, keeping them in contention for a top-two finish as well.

