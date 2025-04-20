[WATCH]: Virat Kohli Gives Prabhsimran Singh ‘Bye Bye’ Send-off During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash

The incident happened on the first ball after the powerplay.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli gave Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh a cheeky sendoff as the teams locked horns in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the first ball after the powerplay. Prabhsimran decided to continue the attacking momentum but fell prey after the fielding restrictions were removed.

Prabhsimran decided to charge Krunal Pandya but could not clear the boundary and was caught out by Tim David as he moved right from long-on.

Following the dismissal, as the PBKS wicketkeeper-batter was making his way to the dugout, Kohli could be seen waving both his hands at Prabhsimran.

Virat Kohli contribute in lightning-quick relay runout to dent PBKS

Speaking about the PBKS vs RCB match, Virat Kohli displayed his match awareness while effecting a brilliant run relay out to put PBKS in dire crisis.

Having lost two quick wickets in Prabhsimran Singh in the seventh over and then skipper Shreyas Iyer in the very next over, PBKS were further dented when they lost Nehal Wadhera on the final ball of the ninth over due to a run out.

Wadhera punched a length ball into the pitch and it bounced over bowler Suyash Sharma’s head. After taking the single, Wadhera charged back for two and it was his call as he was running to the danger end.

However, Josh Inglis did not even notice as Tim David ran left from long-on and threw the ball as Kohli ran towards the stumps from cover and fired it on the bounce to the keeper Jitesh Sharma who completed the spectacular runout.

At the time of writing this report, the PBKS scoreboard read 80 for 4 in 10.1 overs with Shashank Singh and Josh Inglis currently batting in the middle.

