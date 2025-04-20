RCB Points Table Rise In IPL 2025 After Win vs PBKS: Can RCB Finish in Top Two After 5th Away Win?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bounced back in style with a convincing win over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 20. Just two days after a demoralising home loss to the same side, RCB turned the tables and delivered their fifth successive away win of the season — a crucial result that has propelled them up the RCB points table standings in IPL 2025.

With this win, RCB now have 10 points from 8 matches and move back into the top three in the IPL 2025 standings, leapfrogging both Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on Net Run Rate. The win is not just significant in terms of points but also keeps their RCB top two hopes for playoffs very much alive. In this article, we assess RCB’s position, analyse their form, and explore the RCB Playoff Scenarios heading into the business end of the season.

Dominant Win vs PBKS Sets RCB Back on Track

After being humbled at home by Punjab Kings on April 18, RCB needed a strong response. And they delivered exactly that.

RCB restricted Punjab to a below-par 157/6 thanks to a disciplined bowling effort. Krunal Pandya was outstanding through the middle overs, returning figures of 2/26 in his full quota. He removed both openers and created pressure that Punjab never truly recovered from. In the final four overs, Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar choked the PBKS batters, conceding just one boundary and denying them any late momentum.

In reply, Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli anchored the chase to perfection with classy half-centuries. Their partnership ensured there were no hiccups as RCB cruised to the target with confidence. It was a clinical away performance — one that could prove pivotal in shaping the RCB points table campaign for IPL 2025.

RCB Points Table Movement After PBKS Win

The win in Mullanpur takes RCB’s tally to 10 points from 8 matches and pushes them into third place in the RCB IPL 2025 points table position, ahead of both LSG and PBKS on Net Run Rate. RCB’s NRR, which took a dip after their last home loss, has now recovered again to +0.472 and gives them an advantage over other mid-table contenders.

With Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals already on 10 points, the race for the RCB top two finish is heating up. This win not only strengthens RCB’s playoff qualification scenario but also keeps them right in the mix for a potential Qualifier 1 spot.

Updated RCB Position in IPL 2025 Points Table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans 7 5 2 0 0 10 +0.984 Delhi Capitals 7 5 2 0 0 10 +0.589 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.472 Punjab Kings 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.177 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 0 10 +0.088 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.547 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 0 6 +0.239 Rajasthan Royals 8 2 6 0 0 4 -0.633 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.217 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 0 0 4 -1.276

Five Wins Away, Three Losses at Home – A Season of Contrasts

RCB’s 2025 campaign has been defined by a bizarre contrast. While they have been flawless on the road — winning five straight away matches — they remain winless at home with three defeats in Bengaluru. Here’s a quick snapshot of their away dominance:

✅ vs CSK in Chepauk

✅ vs MI at Wankhede

✅ vs KKR at Eden Gardens

✅ vs RR in Jaipur

✅ vs PBKS in Mullanpur

Their three losses, however, have all come at home — against Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings.

This trend underscores one of RCB’s biggest challenges: can RCB qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs by fixing their home form? 4 of their remaining 6 games are at home. While their away performances have done the heavy lifting so far, the remaining home fixtures will be crucial in determining both their playoff fate and top-two hopes.

RCB Playoff Scenarios – What Do They Need?

With 10 points from 8 matches, RCB now need at least 3 more wins from their remaining 6 matches to reach the 16-point mark, which typically assures a playoff spot. Here’s a look at their updated RCB Playoff Scenarios:

14 points (7 wins) : Possible qualification if NRR is good

: Possible qualification if NRR is good 16 points (8 wins) : Safe qualification territory

: Safe qualification territory 18+ points (9+ wins): Strong chance for a RCB top two finish

Can RCB qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs with their current form? Yes. With momentum on their side, especially on the road, they are very well-placed to do so. However, to move into the top two, they’ll likely need at least four wins from the remaining six matches and four of these games are at home, where they are yet to win this year.

Remaining Fixtures – Decisive Stretch Ahead

RCB still have matches against several teams both above and below them in the table. These include direct clashes against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, which could determine not just qualification but also RCB top two credentials.

Upcoming Matches:

Rajasthan Royals (April 24) – Home

– Home Delhi Capitals (April 27) – Away

– Away Chennai Super Kings (May 3) – Home

– Home Lucknow Super Giants (May 9) – Away

– Away Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 13) – Home

– Home Kolkata Knight Riders (May 17) – Home

If RCB can correct their home record while continuing their away form, they are strong contenders to not just qualify but make the top two. However, if their Chinnaswamy woes continue, it could still go down to the wire.

Can RCB Finish in Top Two?

The question “Can RCB finish in top two?” now feels more valid than ever. With their away winning streak extending to five matches and key players finding rhythm, RCB are peaking at the right time.

However, the elephant in the room remains: home form. Will RCB qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs by continuing to win away and finally breaking the jinx at Chinnaswamy? That will be the defining factor. The road to a RCB top two finish is tough but not improbable. They’ve done the hard work — now it’s about finishing strong.

If RCB can win 3–4 of their next 6 matches — especially the ones at home — they are well on course to secure not just a playoff berth, but also a top-two spot that offers the crucial second chance in the playoffs.

