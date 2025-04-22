News
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 23, 2025

[WATCH] KL Rahul Awkwardly Shakes Hands and Hurries Past Sanjiv Goenka After LSG vs DC IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The duo had a very public fallout last season.

Delhi Capitals (DC) star KL Rahul and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka crossed paths after the LSG vs DC match tonight in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

After KL Rahul won the game for DC by eight wickets, Goenka could be spotted extending his arm for a handshake to congratulate KL. However, KL Rahul didn’t entirely look comfortable with the gesture as he hurriedly shook hands and left.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Notably, the duo had already made the headlines last season following their infamous fallout which subsequently saw LSG and Rahul parting ways ahead of IPL 2025.

ALSO READ:

KL Rahul continues stellar form in IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals Capitals consolidates top 2 spot

Rahul is looking in sublime form this season as he slammed his fourth fifty in IPL 2025 to help DC secure another comfortable win over LSG. With an unbeaten 57* (42), the wicketkeeper-batter climbed to the second spot in the Orange Cap standings.

Apart from Rahul, young Abhishek Porel also registered a deft fifty as DC picked up their sixth win in eight games.

Earlier, Mukesh Kumar put up an inspired bowling display by taking a four-wicket haul to restrict the Lucknow outfit to a modest 159 for 6 in 20 overs.

With the win, DC consolidated their position in the top two with 12 points while LSG squandered a chance to enter the top 4, positioned at fifth currently with five wins and four losses.

IPL 2025
KL Rahul
LSG vs DC
Sanjiv Goenka

