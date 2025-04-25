News
'We Never Forget': KKR Star Issues Strong Caution Ahead of Return Fixture After PBKS Defended Lowest Total in Previous IPL 2025 Encounter
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 25, 2025

‘We Never Forget’: KKR Star Issues Strong Caution Ahead of Return Fixture After PBKS Defended Lowest Total in Previous IPL 2025 Encounter

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

In the previous game between the sides, PBKS successfully defended a total of 111 against KKR, the lowest defended score ever in IPL.

‘We Never Forget’: KKR Star Issues Strong Caution Ahead of Return Fixture After PBKS Defended Lowest Total in Previous IPL 2025 Encounter

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Moeen Ali has emphasised that the team has not forgotten the disappointment of the last encounter with Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of their return fixture in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

In the previous game between the sides this season, PBKS successfully defended a total of 111, which was the lowest score successfully defended in the history of the tournament.

The loss definitely hurt the defending champions and their chances of qualifying to the playoffs. Ahead of the reverse clash, Moeen Ali

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ali said, “We never forget. It is difficult to forget. It will be a test. We collapsed but we bundled out them for cheap as well. It was just a bad 30 minutes for us. We need to learn.”

ALSO READ:

KKR eye turnaround in IPL 2025 form in PBKS reverse clash

The defending champions are in a precarious position after losing five of the eight games played so far. Placed at seventh in the points table with six points, the Purple and Gold outfit will be looking to bounce back from their consecutive defeats against PBKS and Gujarat Titans (GT).

With six games left, KKR will need to win five of them to guarantee qualification.

On the other hand, KKR’s former skipper and PBKS’ current captain Shreyas Iyer has done a decent job at his new franchise. Yet to win an IPL title, PBKS have a solid shot at securing a playoffs spot this season and are currently placed just outside top 4 at fifth with 10 points from eight games.

It remains to be seen if PBKS can do a double over KKR or the last season’s winner’s find a late form in the tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR
KKR vs PBKS
Moeen Ali

