News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Ravichandran Ashwin Includes 4 India Players, Ignores Final Hero in Champions Trophy 2025 Best XI
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 13, 2025

Ravichandran Ashwin Includes 4 India Players, Ignores Final Hero in Champions Trophy 2025 Best XI

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Ashwin also picked Australia’s Josh Inglis and South Africa’s David Miller to complete the batting lineup.

Ravichandran Ashwin Includes 4 India Players, Ignores Final Hero in Champions Trophy 2025 Best XI

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin named his Best XI from the Champions Trophy 2025. India won the tournament by defeating New Zealand in the final, lifting the trophy for the third time. But Ashwin made a surprising decision by leaving out India’s captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit scored 76 runs in the final and helped India win by four wickets, but he was not picked in Ashwin’s team. Instead, Ashwin selected New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra and England’s Ben Duckett as the openers. Rachin was named Player of the Tournament after scoring 263 runs. Duckett was also impressive, finishing with 227 runs, including a huge score of 165.

Ashwin Picks Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli for the Middle Order

In the middle order, Ashwin chose Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli from India. Iyer had a good tournament, scoring 243 runs, while Kohli made 218 runs. Ashwin also picked Australia’s Josh Inglis and South Africa’s David Miller to complete the batting lineup.

Both had important roles for their teams during the tournament. Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai was named as the all rounder who can bat and bowl pace. He had a great tournament and became the number one ranked all rounder in ICC ODI rankings during the event.

ALSO READ:

Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav as Spin Options

For the bowlers, Ashwin picked two Indian spinners, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. Varun took nine wickets in only three matches and was very economical. Kuldeep also did well with seven wickets in five games.

New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell was picked as the spin bowling all rounder for his good performances with both bat and ball. Ashwin chose Matt Henry from New Zealand as the only fast bowler in the team. Henry was the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in four matches, although he missed the final due to a shoulder injury. Ashwin also added New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner as the twelfth player in his team.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s Champions Trophy 2025 Team of the Tournament:

Rachin Ravindra, Ben Duckett, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Michael Bracewell, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner (12th Man)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
india cricket
Ravichandran Ashwin
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

Before the Champions Trophy 2025 final, Kuldeep Yadav had five wickets at 36.60 runs apiece in four outings.

What Worked for Kuldeep Yadav in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final?

Before the Champions Trophy 2025 final, Kuldeep had five wickets at 36.60 runs apiece in four outings.
8:31 am
Darpan Jain
Axar Patel batting ODIs

Former India Selector Still Not Convinced By India’s Pick For No.5 Slot In ODIs

The former India captain also lauded Shreyas Iyer for his consistent performances in the Champions Trophy 2025
6:59 pm
Samarnath Soory
India champions trophy 2025

‘Not done’: India star eyes ‘5-6 more trophies’ after Champions Trophy 2025 win

He said India have set their focus on winning the 2026 T20 World Cup
5:29 pm
Samarnath Soory
Amidst all the talks, Shane Watson has weighed in on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continuing in the 50-over format.

‘Will Keep Young Guys Out’ – CSK Stalwart Weighs In on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Continuing in ODIs

While ageing, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should continue for India and feature in the next World Cup.
10:12 am
Darpan Jain
‘I Don’t’: Shreyas Iyer Contradicts Rohit Sharma’s ‘Silent Hero’ Comment After Champions Trophy 2025 Win

‘I Don’t’: Shreyas Iyer Contradicts Rohit Sharma’s ‘Silent Hero’ Comment After Champions Trophy 2025 Win

Iyer played a clinical role in India's recent success.
March 11, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Varun Chakravarthy India Champions Trophy 2025

‘He Was Such a Big Difference’: R Ashwin Believes THIS Indian Cricketer Should Have Been Player of the Tournament in Champions Trophy 2025

R Ashwin has revealed the Indian player that deserved the Player of the Tournament for Champions Trophy 2025 over Rachin Ravindra.
March 11, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy