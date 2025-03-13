Ravichandran Ashwin Includes 4 India Players, Ignores Final Hero in Champions Trophy 2025 Best XI

Ashwin also picked Australia’s Josh Inglis and South Africa’s David Miller to complete the batting lineup.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin named his Best XI from the Champions Trophy 2025. India won the tournament by defeating New Zealand in the final, lifting the trophy for the third time. But Ashwin made a surprising decision by leaving out India’s captain Rohit Sharma.

Rohit scored 76 runs in the final and helped India win by four wickets, but he was not picked in Ashwin’s team. Instead, Ashwin selected New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra and England’s Ben Duckett as the openers. Rachin was named Player of the Tournament after scoring 263 runs. Duckett was also impressive, finishing with 227 runs, including a huge score of 165.

Ashwin Picks Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli for the Middle Order

In the middle order, Ashwin chose Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli from India. Iyer had a good tournament, scoring 243 runs, while Kohli made 218 runs. Ashwin also picked Australia’s Josh Inglis and South Africa’s David Miller to complete the batting lineup.

Both had important roles for their teams during the tournament. Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai was named as the all rounder who can bat and bowl pace. He had a great tournament and became the number one ranked all rounder in ICC ODI rankings during the event.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav as Spin Options

For the bowlers, Ashwin picked two Indian spinners, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. Varun took nine wickets in only three matches and was very economical. Kuldeep also did well with seven wickets in five games.

New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell was picked as the spin bowling all rounder for his good performances with both bat and ball. Ashwin chose Matt Henry from New Zealand as the only fast bowler in the team. Henry was the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in four matches, although he missed the final due to a shoulder injury. Ashwin also added New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner as the twelfth player in his team.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s Champions Trophy 2025 Team of the Tournament:

Rachin Ravindra, Ben Duckett, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Michael Bracewell, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner (12th Man)

