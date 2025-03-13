Two CSK Stars, Former RCB Player Big Winners at the Hundred 2025 Draft

Both of the CSK star players have signed with Manchester Originals.

Two Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players, Rachin Ravindra and Noor Ahmad, were among the biggest signings in The Hundred 2025 Draft. Both of them have joined Manchester Originals. Rachin was signed for £120,000, while Noor Ahmad secured a bigger deal worth £200,000.

Rachin Ravindra, the New Zealand all-rounder, has impressed with his performances in different formats, making him a valuable addition to the team. Noor Ahmad, the young Afghan spinner, continues to rise in franchise cricket. Manchester Originals is owned by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, who also owns Noor’s SA20 team, Durban Super Giants. Both players are expected to play key roles for the Originals in the upcoming season.

Michael Bracewell Also Gets a Huge Contract

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player Michael Bracewell was another big name in the draft. The New Zealand all-rounder was bought by Southern Brave for £200,000. Bracewell’s great form in the recent Champions Trophy helped increase his value. He did really well in the final against India, scoring an unbeaten 53 runs and taking 2 wickets for 28 runs. His strong performances with both bat and ball have made him an important player in white-ball cricket. Southern Brave’s decision to pick him reflects his rising success in international cricket.

ALSO READ:

England Stars Land Big Deals in The Hundred 2025 Draft

Several England players also bagged big contracts in The Hundred 2025 Draft. Jamie Overton was one of the top earners, securing a £200,000 deal with London Spirit. Overton’s stock has risen over the past year, as he has established himself as England’s go-to seam-bowling allrounder in both ODIs and T20Is. He was a popular pick because he can help the team with both bat and ball. London Spirit signed him for £200,000, and they will hope he performs well in the new season.

Overton will play at Lord’s along with Jamie Smith, who was chosen as Spirit’s England centrally contracted player. Zak Crawley, who was let go by Spirit before the draft, was picked up by Northern Superchargers. He got a £120,000 contract and will be looking to do well for his new team.

David Warner Secures His First Hundred Deal With London Spirit

David Warner was one of the big names to get a contract in The Hundred 2025 Draft. The experienced Australian opener was picked by London Spirit for £120,000. This will be Warner’s first time playing in The Hundred. Last year, he didn’t get picked, but now he joins London Spirit, where his former Australia coach Justin Langer is in charge. Langer became the team’s head coach in January.

Warner is one of five Australian players who were picked to fill the overseas player spots this season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.