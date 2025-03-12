Former CSK Star Takes PRP Injection To Stay Ready As Replacement Option for IPL 2025

Last season (IPL 2024), he took 14 wickets in nine matches for CSK.

Bangladesh fast bowler and former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Mustafizur Rahman recently got administered a dose of PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection in a bid to make a return to competitive cricket. However, he will have to undergo a rest period before making a comeback to the field.

Fizz, who went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, can be a lucrative choice for multiple franchises with a considerable number of overseas fast bowlers injured or still uncertain in the likes of Hazlewood, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Marsh amongst others.

Speaking about the recent development, a member of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) medical unit confirmed Cricbuzz,

“He (Mustafizur) was given a PRP injection and now he will need some rest before returning to field. Mustafizur is not having any new injury but the left-shoulder that was operated earlier causes problem at times, and he manages that (discomfort) and play.”

PRP therapy involves using a concentrated dose of a patient’s own platelets, which are injected into an injured or affected area. This process aims to promote healing, reduce inflammation, and potentially accelerate tissue regeneration while alleviating pain.

ALSO READ:

Mustafizur Rahman can be a valuable addition in IPL 2025

Mustafizur Rahman’s extensive experience in the IPL makes him a strong contender as a replacement player. The left-arm pacer has represented five different teams in the league over the years.

In the previous IPL season, Mustafizur showcased his prowess by taking 14 wickets in nine matches for CSK.

His performance in this year’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was also impressive, where he claimed 13 wickets with an economy of 7.35.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube