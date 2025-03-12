Big Boost for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025, Key Member Joins Team Despite Injury

He is currently suffering from a leg injury.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) family will breathe a little easy ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) with their head coach Rahul Dravid set to join the pre-season camp today (March 12) despite currently suffering from a leg injury. The news was confirmed by the franchise on their social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) with a picture where the former India cricketer and coach could be seen wearing a cast on his left leg.

For the unversed, Dravid is currently rehabbing from a leg injury sustained during a club match in Bengaluru.

“Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur,” RR posted on their socials.

Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur 💗 pic.twitter.com/TW37tV5Isj — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 12, 2025

ALSO READ:

How did Rahul Dravid injure himself?

Rahul Dravid recently made a surprising comeback to cricket, teaming up with his son Anvay in KSCA Group I Division III league. Playing for Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur), Dravid’s injury happened during the semifinal clash against Jayanagar Cricketers.

Dravid stepped onto the field to join his son Anvay after their team found themselves in a tough spot at 12/3.

Two deliveries into his innings, the 52-year-old Dravid appeared in discomfort due to leg trouble but continued to bat. Despite visibly struggling, he pushed through the pain and built a 43-run partnership with Anvay off 66 balls.

However, in the 18th over, while attempting a run, Dravid halted in pain after a few steps, having reportedly pulled a calf muscle, and had to be assisted off the field by his teammates. Unfortunately, his resilient performance wasn’t enough to secure a victory for Vijaya Cricket Club.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube