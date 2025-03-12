News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Big Boost for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025, injured Rahul Dravid Joins Team
news
Last updated: March 12, 2025

Big Boost for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025, Key Member Joins Team Despite Injury

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He is currently suffering from a leg injury.

Big Boost for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025, injured Rahul Dravid Joins Team

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) family will breathe a little easy ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) with their head coach Rahul Dravid set to join the pre-season camp today (March 12) despite currently suffering from a leg injury. The news was confirmed by the franchise on their social media handle on X (formerly Twitter) with a picture where the former India cricketer and coach could be seen wearing a cast on his left leg.

For the unversed, Dravid is currently rehabbing from a leg injury sustained during a club match in Bengaluru.

“Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who picked up an injury while playing Cricket in Bangalore, is recovering well and will join us today in Jaipur,” RR posted on their socials.

ALSO READ:

How did Rahul Dravid injure himself?

Rahul Dravid recently made a surprising comeback to cricket, teaming up with his son Anvay in KSCA Group I Division III league. Playing for Vijaya Cricket Club (Malur), Dravid’s injury happened during the semifinal clash against Jayanagar Cricketers.

Dravid stepped onto the field to join his son Anvay after their team found themselves in a tough spot at 12/3.

Two deliveries into his innings, the 52-year-old Dravid appeared in discomfort due to leg trouble but continued to bat. Despite visibly struggling, he pushed through the pain and built a 43-run partnership with Anvay off 66 balls.

However, in the 18th over, while attempting a run, Dravid halted in pain after a few steps, having reportedly pulled a calf muscle, and had to be assisted off the field by his teammates. Unfortunately, his resilient performance wasn’t enough to secure a victory for Vijaya Cricket Club.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

IPL 2025
Rahul Dravid
Rajasthan Royals

Related posts

India champions trophy 2025

‘Not done’: India star eyes ‘5-6 more trophies’ after Champions Trophy 2025 win

He said India have set their focus on winning the 2026 T20 World Cup
5:29 pm
Samarnath Soory
Shubman Gill Beats Competition From Australia, New Zealand Stars To Win Third ICC Player of the Month Award

India Youngster Beats Competition From Australia, New Zealand Stars To Win Third ICC Player of the Month Award

The accolade comes after his superb string of performances in February.
4:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Ahead of IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain, Sanju Samson has lavished praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

‘He Was Hitting Sixes out of the Ground’ – Sanju Samson Feels This Young Rajasthan Royals (RR) Sensation Is Ready for IPL 2025

Ahead of IPL 2025, RR captain, Sanju Samson lavished praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has been touted as the next big thing in world cricket.
4:07 pm
Darpan Jain
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals

‘Still not over it’: Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Gets Emotional For Releasing THIS Player Ahead of IPL 2025

Sanju Samson said leaving out the former opener for the IPL 2025 auction was a tough decision for Rajasthan Royals
3:47 pm
Samarnath Soory
Banned for Corruption, Pakistan Star Pleads To Reconsider Him in International Cricket After Serving Ban Period

Banned for Corruption, Pakistan Star Pleads To Reconsider Him in International Cricket After Serving Ban Period

He last played for Pakistan in 2019.
12:14 pm
Sagar Paul
Amidst all the talks, Shane Watson has weighed in on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continuing in the 50-over format.

‘Will Keep Young Guys Out’ – CSK Stalwart Weighs In on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Continuing in ODIs

While ageing, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should continue for India and feature in the next World Cup.
10:12 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy