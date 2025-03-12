‘Still not over it’: Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Gets Emotional For Releasing THIS Player Ahead of IPL 2025

Sanju Samson said leaving out the former opener for the IPL 2025 auction was a tough decision for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson spoke at length how much he will be missing the guidance and friendship of Jos Buttler ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Buttler, who has played seven seasons of IPL for the Royals, had arrived at the franchise in 2018 at the same time as Samson. The former England white-ball captain has scored 3,055 runs from 83 games in this period at a strike rate of 147.

Sanju Samson misses Jos Buttler’s presence at Rajasthan Royals

However, he was let go by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 auction and was eventually bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 15.75 crore. Samson credited Buttler for helping him become a good captain after taking up reins at the franchise in 2021.

“Jos Buttler is one of my closest friends. We played together for seven years. During this time, our batting partnership time itself is so long that we got to know each other so well. He has been like an elder brother to me. Whenever I had a doubt, I would talk to him. When I became captain, he was my vice-captain and helped me become a good captain,” Samson told Jiostar.

Samson also revealed the conversation he had with Buttler during India’s five-match T20I series earlier this year.

“Letting him go has been one of the most challenging decisions for me. During the England series, I told him over dinner that I was still not over it. If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players every three years. While it has its positives, on a personal level, you lose that connect, that relation you built over years. He was a part of the family. What more can I say?” said an emotional Samson.

Who can take Buttler’s spot in IPL 2025?

Rajasthan Royals had often relied on Buttler for big knocks, but will need to find an able replacement up top in the new season. Samson, who has been successful at No.3 and as opener, can partner Yashasvi Jaiswal with Riyan Parag moving up a slot to No.3. Rajasthan can also utilise experienced batter Nitish Rana at No.3 without disturbing the rest of the batting order with only Samson moving to opening.

Rajasthan Royals will be opening their campaign on March 23 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.