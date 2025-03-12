News
Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 12, 2025

‘Still not over it’: Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Gets Emotional For Releasing THIS Player Ahead of IPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Sanju Samson said leaving out the former opener for the IPL 2025 auction was a tough decision for Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson spoke at length how much he will be missing the guidance and friendship of Jos Buttler ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Buttler, who has played seven seasons of IPL for the Royals, had arrived at the franchise in 2018 at the same time as Samson. The former England white-ball captain has scored 3,055 runs from 83 games in this period at a strike rate of 147.

Sanju Samson misses Jos Buttler’s presence at Rajasthan Royals

However, he was let go by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 auction and was eventually bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 15.75 crore. Samson credited Buttler for helping him become a good captain after taking up reins at the franchise in 2021.

“Jos Buttler is one of my closest friends. We played together for seven years. During this time, our batting partnership time itself is so long that we got to know each other so well. He has been like an elder brother to me. Whenever I had a doubt, I would talk to him. When I became captain, he was my vice-captain and helped me become a good captain,” Samson told Jiostar.

Also Read:

Samson also revealed the conversation he had with Buttler during India’s five-match T20I series earlier this year.

“Letting him go has been one of the most challenging decisions for me. During the England series, I told him over dinner that I was still not over it. If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players every three years. While it has its positives, on a personal level, you lose that connect, that relation you built over years. He was a part of the family. What more can I say?” said an emotional Samson.

Who can take Buttler’s spot in IPL 2025?

Rajasthan Royals had often relied on Buttler for big knocks, but will need to find an able replacement up top in the new season. Samson, who has been successful at No.3 and as opener, can partner Yashasvi Jaiswal with Riyan Parag moving up a slot to No.3. Rajasthan can also utilise experienced batter Nitish Rana at No.3 without disturbing the rest of the batting order with only Samson moving to opening.

Rajasthan Royals will be opening their campaign on March 23 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 auction
Jos Buttler
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson

Ahead of IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain, Sanju Samson has lavished praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

‘He Was Hitting Sixes out of the Ground’ – Sanju Samson Feels This Young Rajasthan Royals (RR) Sensation Is Ready for IPL 2025

Ahead of IPL 2025, RR captain, Sanju Samson lavished praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has been touted as the next big thing in world cricket.
4:07 pm
Darpan Jain
'Every Time We Played CSK..' – Not Ruturaj Gaikwad, Another IPL 2025 Captain Opens Up on His Bond With MS Dhoni

‘Every Time We Played CSK..’ – Not Ruturaj Gaikwad, Another IPL 2025 Captain Opens Up on His Bond With MS Dhoni

3:06 pm
Sagar Paul
3 Players Who Can Leave PSL 2025 To Play IPL 2025 ft former SRH star

3 Players Who Can Leave PSL 2025 to Play IPL 2025 Ft. Former SRH Star

The PSL is set to clash with IPL for the first-time ever.
2:18 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

4 Last-Minute Injury Replacements We Could See in IPL 2025 ft. Entry of Former Mumbai Indians Star

Replacing most players is arduous because they are quality and most good ones are already sold.
12:38 pm
Darpan Jain
Amidst all the talks, Shane Watson has weighed in on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continuing in the 50-over format.

‘Will Keep Young Guys Out’ – CSK Stalwart Weighs In on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Continuing in ODIs

While ageing, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should continue for India and feature in the next World Cup.
10:12 am
Darpan Jain

IPL 2025 Purple Cap: Predicting the Top 10 Wicket-Takers Ft. 2 CSK Stars

A look at the potential top 10 wicket-takers that could be in the hunt for the Purple Cap in IPL 2025.
8:17 am
Sandip Pawar
