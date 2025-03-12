‘He Was Hitting Sixes out of the Ground’ – Sanju Samson Feels This Young Rajasthan Royals (RR) Sensation Is Ready for IPL 2025

Ahead of IPL 2025, RR captain, Sanju Samson lavished praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who has been touted as the next big thing in world cricket.

One of the highlights of the IPL 2025 auction was Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest player to bag an IPL deal at 13 years and 243 days. Rajasthan Royals (RR) bought him at INR 1.10 crore after intense bidding with Delhi Capitals (DC).

Ahead of IPL 2025, RR captain, Sanju Samson lavished praise on Vaibhav, who has been touted as the next big thing in world cricket. On JioHotstar, Samson exclaimed Vaibhav looks “very confident”, and he is ready to take on the IPL stage after impressing everyone in the training sessions at the academy.

“Vaibhav looks very confident; he was hitting sixes out of the ground at the academy. People were already talking about his power-hitting. What else can you ask for? It’s all about understanding his strengths, backing him, and being there for him like an elder brother. I feel he is ready for the IPL. He looks capable of landing a few solid punches here and there. Let’s see what the future holds.”

Vaibhav has already taken significant strides in his career, having debuted for the domestic side Bihar across formats last year. He also holds the record for the youngest centurion in youth cricket, achieving this feat at 13 years and 187 days with a marvellous ton against Australia U-19 in September last year.

Will Vaibhav Suryavanshi get an opportunity in IPL 2025?

With the Impact Player rule, there is a massive chance that Vaibhav Suryavanshi will feature in IPL 2025. Rajasthan Royals have a settled batting lineup, but Vaibhav’s expertise against pacers can be useful, and the team might use him in the lower order.

While batting in the lower order, he can provide impetus to the innings in death overs. This will ease the workload on Shimron Hetmyer, another quality option for the same role.

The Impact Player rule has already opened more opportunities for domestic cricketers to showcase their abilities, as Ashutosh Sharma did last year. However, finishing the innings is among the hardest jobs in T20 cricket, so a young Vaibhav will have his task cut out.

If he shows enough promise in this role, the 13-year-old can ascend further in his cricketing career and soon press a case for the national selection. However, Vaibhav won’t be thinking that far and would first like to impress in the toughest T20 league to help Rajasthan Royals succeed in a fresh season.

