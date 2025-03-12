News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Rohit Sharma
news
Last updated: March 12, 2025

Mission 2027 ODI World Cup: Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar Shares Glimpse of Rohit Sharma’s Roadmap To Stay Fit for the ICC Event

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Rohit recently brushed aside his retirement rumours.

Rohit Sharma

Following the Champions Trophy 2025 win, India skipper Rohit Sharma brushed aside his retirement rumours which gave rise to speculations regarding his availability for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

While Rohit Sharma will be 40-years-old by the time the tournament in Africa arrives, it is understood that the dynamic opener already has a plan in place.

Rohit will collaborate with the current assistant coach of the Indian team, Abhishek Nayar, to focus on his fitness, batting, and approach.

Earlier today, confirming the speculations, Abhishek Nayar also posted a story on his Instagram alongside Rohit giving a glimpse of the mission.

He captioned the image saying, “Do the work and the work eventually works.”

Mission 2027 ODI World Cup: Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar Shares Glimpse of Rohit Sharma’s Roadmap To Stay Fit for the ICC Event

ALSO READ:

Rohit Sharma and Abhishek Nayar to work in tandem to make the India skipper ready for 2027 ODI World Cup

Rohit’s bold and assertive approach at the top of the batting order played a crucial role in shaping the team’s success in the recent ICC tournaments where the Men in Blue qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup Final and won the T20 World Cup 2024 and the recent Champions Trophy 2025.

With around 27 ODIs scheduled before the next World Cup, and the possibility of more matches being added closer to the event, Rohit will utilise these games to fine-tune his preparations. A central figure in his strategy will be Nayar, who is renowned for his innovative methods and forward-thinking approach.

Several members of the Indian squad, such as KL Rahul, have either trained under Nayar in the past or are currently working with him. Rahul, in particular, has openly acknowledged Nayar’s influence on his game, crediting him for valuable guidance on multiple occasions.

Rohit, too, plans to collaborate with his former Mumbai teammate as part of his preparation for the upcoming challenges.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

2027 ODI World Cup
Abhishek Nayar
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

Mahmudullah Bangladesh cricket team

After Mushfiqur Rahim’s ODI retirement, another Bangladesh veteran ends international career

It was only last week when Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim had retired from ODIs.
9:15 pm
Vishnu PN
Naseem Shah Babar Azam Pakistan National T20 Cup

After NZ T20Is Snub, Two Senior Pakistan Cricketers Withdraw From National T20 Cup

The National T20 Cup is scheduled to begin in Pakistan on March 14.
8:19 pm
Vishnu PN
‘Own Worst Enemy’: Mickey Arthur Opens Can of Worms After Gillespie-Javed Controversy

‘Own Worst Enemy’: 2017 Champions Trophy winning coach with Pakistan Opens Can of Worms After Gillespie-Javed Controversy

Gillespie had recent called Javed 'a clown'.
8:10 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Axar Patel batting ODIs

Former India Selector Still Not Convinced By India’s Pick For No.5 Slot In ODIs

The former India captain also lauded Shreyas Iyer for his consistent performances in the Champions Trophy 2025
6:59 pm
Samarnath Soory
Big Boost for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025, injured Rahul Dravid Joins Team

Big Boost for Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2025, Key Member Joins Team Despite Injury

He is currently suffering from a leg injury.
7:35 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
India champions trophy 2025

‘Not done’: India star eyes ‘5-6 more trophies’ after Champions Trophy 2025 win

He said India have set their focus on winning the 2026 T20 World Cup
5:29 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy