Mission 2027 ODI World Cup: Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar Shares Glimpse of Rohit Sharma’s Roadmap To Stay Fit for the ICC Event

Rohit recently brushed aside his retirement rumours.

Following the Champions Trophy 2025 win, India skipper Rohit Sharma brushed aside his retirement rumours which gave rise to speculations regarding his availability for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

While Rohit Sharma will be 40-years-old by the time the tournament in Africa arrives, it is understood that the dynamic opener already has a plan in place.

Rohit will collaborate with the current assistant coach of the Indian team, Abhishek Nayar, to focus on his fitness, batting, and approach.

Earlier today, confirming the speculations, Abhishek Nayar also posted a story on his Instagram alongside Rohit giving a glimpse of the mission.

He captioned the image saying, “Do the work and the work eventually works.”

Rohit’s bold and assertive approach at the top of the batting order played a crucial role in shaping the team’s success in the recent ICC tournaments where the Men in Blue qualified for the 2023 ODI World Cup Final and won the T20 World Cup 2024 and the recent Champions Trophy 2025.

With around 27 ODIs scheduled before the next World Cup, and the possibility of more matches being added closer to the event, Rohit will utilise these games to fine-tune his preparations. A central figure in his strategy will be Nayar, who is renowned for his innovative methods and forward-thinking approach.

Several members of the Indian squad, such as KL Rahul, have either trained under Nayar in the past or are currently working with him. Rahul, in particular, has openly acknowledged Nayar’s influence on his game, crediting him for valuable guidance on multiple occasions.

Rohit, too, plans to collaborate with his former Mumbai teammate as part of his preparation for the upcoming challenges.

