Last updated: March 12, 2025

After Mushfiqur Rahim’s ODI retirement, another Bangladesh veteran ends international career

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

It was only last week when Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim had retired from ODIs.

Mahmudullah Bangladesh cricket team

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 39-year-old retires after having played 50 Tests, 239 ODIs and 141 T20Is for Bangladesh.

Mahmudullah’s international career

In 239 ODIs, Mahmudullah scored 5689 runs at an average 36.46. This includes four centuries and 32 fifties. He is the fourth-highest run-getter for Bangladesh in the 50-over format, behind Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan.

Overall, the Mymensingh-born cricketer has scored 11,047 runs across the three formats and taken 166 wickets. He last played for the Tigers during the 2025 Champions Trophy group stage match against New Zealand on February 25 in Rawalpindi. He scored just four runs in that match.

Mahmudullah’s emotional Facebook post

Mahmudullah shared an emotional poston his Facebook page to announce his decision.

“All praises only for the Almighty Allah.I have decided to retire from international cricket. I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches & specially my fans who has always supported me. A big thank you to my parents, my in laws specially my father in law & most importantly my brother Emdad Ullah who has been there for me constantly since my childhood as my coach & mentor.

ALSO READ:

“And finally thanks to my wife & kids who have been my support system through thick & thin.I know raeid will miss me in red & green jersey. Not everything comes to an end in a perfect way but you say yes & move forward. PEACE……….. Alhamdulillah
Best wishes to my team & Bangladesh cricket,” he said.

Mahmudullah had requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) earlier to not consider him for a central contract post February 2025, since he said that he was contemplating on his international career.

Last week, Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim had announced his retirement from ODIs after having played 274 matches in the format.

