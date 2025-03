He took to social media to announce his retirement from ODIs.

Veteran Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim has announced his retirement from ODIs on Wednesday, a few days after his team’s exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Rahim announced the decision to retire via a statement on social media. The wicketkeeper-batter retires after having played 274 ODIs, scoring 7795 runs at an average of 36.52.

More to follow…