Glenn Phillips Wounds Elbow Badly After Making Outrageous Reflex Save To Stop Sure-Shot Boundary

New Zealand star Glenn Phillips gave a sheer display of his agility by stopping a sure-shot boundary during the ongoing NZ vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final.

Known for his incredible fielding prowess, Phillips made a crucial contribution by denying the Proteas four important runs in the high-octane chase.

On the first ball of the 12th over by Michael Bracewell, van der Dussen hit one through the midwicket but Phillips showed incredible reflexes to stop the ball as it was racing low to his left.

Following the save, he could be spotted having a deep cut on his right elbow, which presumably happened when his hand grazed the surface of the ground.

The Kiwi eventually had to leave the field for the next over to get medical attention and get the wound bandaged.

New Zealand set South Africa a towering chase

Speaking about the NZ vs SA encounter, the Blackcaps put up a stellar batting display and set the Proteas a towering chase of 363. Twin centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson decimated the South Africa bowling attack, with Daryl Mitchell (49) and Glenn Phillips (49) playing quickfire cameos to propel New Zealand to 362 for 6 in 50 overs.

At the time of writing this report, the Proteas have begun their chase. The South Africa scoreboard read 114 for 1 in 24.2 overs with Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen currently batting at the crease.

With India securing one berth in the Champions Trophy 2025 final after outclassing Australia yesterday, it will be either New Zealand or South Africa that will lock horns with the Men in Blue on March 9 in Dubai.

