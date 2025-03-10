News
Mahmudullah Opts Out of Central Contract; Confirms Unavailability for 2027 ODI World Cup
news
Last updated: March 10, 2025

Bangladesh All-Rounder From Champions Trophy 2025 Opts Out of Central Contract; Confirms Unavailability for 2027 ODI World Cup

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Mahmudullah Opts Out of Central Contract; Confirms Unavailability for 2027 ODI World Cup

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah has urged the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to not offer him a central contract. The 39-year-old will however receive the salary for the month of January and February as he was part of the central contract that began at the start of the year.

It is understood that in the proposed central contract list for 2025, the selection panel kept Mahmudullah in Grade B category.

A BCB source privy to the developments told Cricbuzz, “He( Mahmudullah) requested the board not to consider him in the central contract from March onwards”.

Furthermore, he has made it known that he doesn’t want to be a part of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

ALSO READ:

Mahmudullah denies BCB central contract, opts out of 2027 ODI World Cup

During the most recent board meeting, the central contract draft was presented but was not immediately approved. Following the Champions Trophy 2025, the positions of Mahmudullah and also Mushfiqur Rahim in the national team were called into question.

For the unversed, Rahim recently announced his retirement from ODIs, and Mahmudullah, who has participated in 239 ODIs over his 18-year career, is anticipated to take a similar step in the near future

Complete list of BCB centrally contracted players:  

A+: Taskin Ahmed  

A: Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (reclassified to ‘B’)  

B: Mominul Haque, Taijul Islam, Mahmudullah (withdrawn), Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana  

C: Shadman Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Ali Anik, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan  

D: Nasum Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed

2027 ODI World Cup
Champions Trophy 2025
Mahmudullah

