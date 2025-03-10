How New Zealand Playing XI for 2027 ODI World Cup Could Look Like After Narrowly Missing Champions Trophy 2025 Title

After narrowly missing out on the Champions Trophy 2025 title, here's how New Zealand playing XI could shape up for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The New Zealand men’s cricket team will continue their search for their first white-ball ICC trophy after losing the Champions Trophy 2025 final to India. This was the fourth instance of New Zealand ending up as the runner-up since 2015.

The Blackcaps lost the 2015 ODI World Cup final to Australia and the 2019 World Cup final to England in a heartbreaking manner. They went down against Australia in the 2021 T20 World Cup as well. During this period, they have also had a few semi-final exits. New Zealand have been consistent on the big stage but haven’t been able to cross that final barrier.

The next fifty-over tournament they will set their eyes on is the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. As they build their squad for that event, they will face a few challenges.

Most of the players that were part of the recent campaign are in their mid-30s. One thing about non-subcontinent players is that they do not hang around for long past their prime. Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, and Lockie Ferguson had opted out of the central contract for the 2024-25 season. Add to that their fitness issues and they seem unlikely to be there after two years.

Here’s what the New Zealand playing XI for the 2027 ODI World Cup could look like.

1. Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra is one of the best talents in the world and has become a key member of the Kiwi side. The ODI format is perhaps his best format. He has already etched his name in history books with five ODI centuries in just 12 appearances in the ICC tournaments. Rachin has an excellent game against pace and spin and his aggressive mindset keeps the scoreboard ticking. The 25-year-old will be one of the most important players for New Zealand in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

2. Will Young

Will Young is a perfect partner for the flamboyant Rachin Ravindra. He has a solid technique and scores at a decent rate. In South African conditions, he could be a good asset to have at the top of the order. Young averages around 42 and strikes at 86 in the fifty-over format for New Zealand.

3. Mark Chapman

Mark Chapman has had quite an unfortunate career. He is always amongst the consistent performers in New Zealand’s second-string side but hardly ever part of their first XI. Assuming Kane Williamson won’t be there, Chapman will be their number three at the 2027 World Cup. The 30-year-old all-rounder has an excellent record in List A cricket, with an average of 47 and a strike rate of 97.

4. Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell made key contributions for the Blackcaps in the Champions Trophy 2025 knockouts. On pitches that will be much more suited for him, he will be an important figure at the big event. Mitchell is one of their best players of pace bowling. He also has a superb record in ODIs, averaging 49 at a strike rate of 95.

5. Tom Latham

Tom Latham has been a regular feature in the NZ side for a decade. The left-hand wicketkeeper batter averages 35 in the fifty-over format and adds a calming influence in the middle order. Latham isn’t quite among their best players of pace but lack of alternatives should keep his spot secure. If NZ decides to make the change, Josh Clarkson or Bevon Jacobs could be good options in future.

6. Glenn Phillips

The receiver of the multiple outrageous catches, Glenn Phillips will continue to be a feature in the New Zealand side. He is a destructive hitter and will have a vital role in the lower middle order. Phillips averages nearly 40 in ODI cricket and has a strike rate of 102.

7. Michael Bracewell

Michael Bracewell’s all-round skill set makes him an extremely valuable asset to this side. He has great composure with the bat as he showed in the Champions Trophy final with a crucial fifty. Bracewell averages 39 and strikes at 115 in ODIs. With the ball, the off-spinner has 34 wickets at 4.83 economy.

8. Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner did a good job as a skipper in the Champions Trophy and should lead NZ in the 2027 World Cup as well. The left-arm orthodox spinner is one of the best in the world. His ability to vary pace and build pressure on the batters is second to none. Santner also adds batting depth to this side.

9. Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson’s spot will depend on whether Lockie Ferguson continues to play. At his best, Jamieson can be hard to deal with for batters due to the awkward bounce he generates. On South African pitches, he should be able to make a good impact.

10. Matt Henry

Matt Henry is amongst the best ODI pacers in the world. His skill set with the new ball makes him a huge threat to the opponents, especially in pace-friendly conditions. He has a magnificent record in the format, with 165 wickets from 91 games at an average of 24.81.

11. Will O’Rourke

The 23-year-old tall fast bowler has immense potential and will be a key figure for New Zealand in the 2027 World Cup. Will O’Rourke has played 14 ODIs, more than half of those in Asia. His List A record looks good, with 57 wickets at an average of 25.

New Zealand potential player pool for the 2027 ODI World Cup

Mitchell Santner

Rachin Ravindra

Will Young

Josh Clarkson

Mark Chapman

Daryl Mitchell

Tim Robinson

Tom Latham

Glenn Phillips

Michael Bracewell

Bevon Jacobs

Ben Sears

Nathan Smith

Jacob Duffy

Kyle Jamieson

Matt Henry

Will O’Rourke

Potential Playing XI Choices: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham/Bevon Jacobs, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke.

New Zealand have always had a small player pool. With most of their stars likely to be past their best years, the 2027 World Cup could be a challenge for the Kiwis. They still have pretty good resources in the bowling department. The batting line-up, however, is not as promising. But if there’s one thing about the Blackcaps, it’s that they always punch above their weight.

