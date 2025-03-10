News
Ravindra Jadeja has removed all the doubts regarding his retirement with a story on his Instagram account.
news
Last updated: March 10, 2025

After Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Confirms His Decision on Retirement Following Champions Trophy 2025 Win

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

In the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025, Ravindra Jadeja snared five wickets at 36.60 runs apiece in five innings.

Ravindra Jadeja has removed all the doubts regarding his retirement with a story on his Instagram account.

Since India’s victory in the Champions Trophy 2025, the rumours around the retirement of senior players have been higher than ever. Rohit Sharma has confirmed he is staying around, and in the same vein, Ravindra Jadeja has also given an update on his future plans.

The all-rounder removed all doubts about his retirement with a story on his official Instagram account. Jadeja wrote, “NO UNNECESSARY RUMOURS THANKS”, which indicates he has no plans to retire and has set an eye on the World Cup 2027 in South Africa.

It’s worth noting that Jadeja is among the most senior players in India’s side and already retired from the shortest format in international cricket. However, he has continued playing the other two versions and done exceedingly well with both bat and ball.

In the recently concluded Champions Trophy 2025, Jadeja snared five wickets at 36.60 runs apiece in five innings while occasionally contributing with the willow. He also hit the winning runs in the final to take his team through to another ICC title.

Why is Ravindra Jadeja necessary for India in the World Cup 2027?

While India have found Axar Patel who might replace Ravindra Jadeja in the long run, they still need Jadeja’s services for numerous reasons. Jadeja is among the finest defensive spinners in white-ball cricket, bowling immaculate lines and lengths and constructing his overs better than most other spinners in the middle overs.

His recent outings showed he still has accuracy and the ability to deceive batters, making him a better bowling option than Axar. While Axar is a solid operator, his bowling is nowhere close to Jadeja, especially in ODI cricket.

So, if India have to choose between Jadeja and Axar in the XI for the World Cup 2027 in South Africa, where the surfaces will not be as rewarding for slow bowlers, they will go with Jadeja. His skillsets are too good to ignore in this format.

Even his batting is more than handy, and it’s just that he hasn’t got enough opportunity to showcase his batting expertise lately. Maybe he is not as good as Axar in this department, but Jadeja is still a better package than Axar in ODI cricket.

Champions Trophy 2025
Ravindra Jadeja
Rohit Sharma

