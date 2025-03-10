News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Rohit Sharma
news
Last updated: March 10, 2025

‘There’s No Point’: No Retirement but No Guarantee for 2027 ODI World Cup; Rohit Sharma Lays Open His Future Plans

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Rohit Sharma opened up about it in an elaborate chat after the Champions Trophy 2025 win.

Rohit Sharma

India’s ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma silenced all the retirement rumours after the Champions Trophy 2025 win last night. He ensured that he will continue playing in the format which has now given rise to speculations regarding his availability for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Echoing on the same lines, Rohit Sharma opened up about it in an elaborate chat on Hotstar.

Rohit said, “Right now, I am taking things as they come. It wouldn’t be fair for me to think too far ahead. At this moment, my focus is on playing well and maintaining the right mindset. I don’t want to draw any lines and say whether I will or won’t play in the 2027 World Cup. There’s no point in making such statements right now. Realistically, I have always taken my career one step at a time.”

ALSO READ:

Rohit Sharma enjoys a stellar record as captain

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, there was a buzz regarding Rohit’s retirement given his age and recent struggles in Australia. Furthermore, he has already retired from the shortest format for India.

Nevertheless, Rohit has assured that he will carry on for now and take a call about the 2027 ODI World Cup when the time comes.

Speaking of his credentials as a leader, Rohit has been impeccable. In the last three ICC events, the dynamic India opener has managed 23 wins in 24 matches as captain, with the only loss being the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia. In the process, he surpassed the previous best of 12 straight wins by MS Dhoni.

Rohit is also the only skipper in history to lead a side into the final of all ICC tournaments – T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, WTC Final and Champions Trophy Final.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

2027 ODI World Cup
Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit Sharma

Related posts

No Rohit, Shubman; ICC Announces Team of the Tournament After India Wins Champions Trophy 2025

Five Indians and two Kiwis are included in the playing XI.
6:32 pm
Disha Asrani
‘Write It Down’: Ashwin Names Three India Bowlers Who Are Automatic Selections in the Playing XI for 2026 T20 World Cup

‘Write It Down’: Ashwin Names Three India Bowlers Who Are Automatic Selections in the Playing XI for 2026 T20 World Cup

Two of them were a part of the recent Champions Trophy 2025 squad as well.
6:14 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Why an Open-Bus Victory Parade Won’t Be Held in India After Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph: Reason Revealed

BCCI will not be organising a victory parade alike India's T20 World Cup 2024 win.
6:05 pm
Sreejita Sen
Kuldeep Yadav Team India Champions Trophy 2025

‘Please Watch His Bowling Before Saying…’: R Ashwin’s Message to Critics Questioning THIS India Spinner

R Ashwin defended the India spinner, who was criticised for his bowling during the recently-concluded 2025 Champions Trophy.
5:57 pm
Vishnu PN
Inzamam-ul-Haq has hit back at Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar following the Men in Blue's Champions Trophy 2025 win last night.

‘He fled Sharjah’: Inzamam-Ul-Haq Asks Indian Legend To ‘Control His Tongue’ For Comments on Pakistan Cricket

Pakistan had a dismal performance in the recent Champions Trophy 2025
4:22 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Not Jadeja, Axar Patel Praises This All-Rounder for Brilliant Back-to-Back Cameos in Champions Trophy 2025

He scored one six and a four against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.
4:24 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy