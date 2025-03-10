‘There’s No Point’: No Retirement but No Guarantee for 2027 ODI World Cup; Rohit Sharma Lays Open His Future Plans

Rohit Sharma opened up about it in an elaborate chat after the Champions Trophy 2025 win.

India’s ODI and Test skipper Rohit Sharma silenced all the retirement rumours after the Champions Trophy 2025 win last night. He ensured that he will continue playing in the format which has now given rise to speculations regarding his availability for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Echoing on the same lines, Rohit Sharma opened up about it in an elaborate chat on Hotstar.

Rohit said, “Right now, I am taking things as they come. It wouldn’t be fair for me to think too far ahead. At this moment, my focus is on playing well and maintaining the right mindset. I don’t want to draw any lines and say whether I will or won’t play in the 2027 World Cup. There’s no point in making such statements right now. Realistically, I have always taken my career one step at a time.”

Rohit Sharma enjoys a stellar record as captain

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, there was a buzz regarding Rohit’s retirement given his age and recent struggles in Australia. Furthermore, he has already retired from the shortest format for India.

Nevertheless, Rohit has assured that he will carry on for now and take a call about the 2027 ODI World Cup when the time comes.

Speaking of his credentials as a leader, Rohit has been impeccable. In the last three ICC events, the dynamic India opener has managed 23 wins in 24 matches as captain, with the only loss being the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia. In the process, he surpassed the previous best of 12 straight wins by MS Dhoni.

Rohit is also the only skipper in history to lead a side into the final of all ICC tournaments – T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, WTC Final and Champions Trophy Final.

