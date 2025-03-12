‘Own Worst Enemy’: 2017 Champions Trophy winning coach with Pakistan Opens Can of Worms After Gillespie-Javed Controversy

Gillespie had recent called Javed 'a clown'.

Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has opened up regarding the sorry state of Pakistan cricket following a recent row between Jason Gillespie and Aaqib Javed.

Gillespie, who was the coach before Javed took over in an interim role, had called the latter ‘a clown’ on social media. The Aussie’s comments were in response to Javed telling the media that Pakistan’s poor outing in the Champions Trophy 2025 was due to the team seeing 16 coaches and 26 selectors in the last 2.5 years.

However, Gillespie revealed that Javed was a constant trouble during his tenure and that he had tried to undermine him and Gary Kirsten to become the coach.

Echoing on the same lines, Arthur has now weighed in on the matter, siding with Jason Gillespie.

ALSO READ:

Mickey Arthur labels Pakistan cricket as ‘chaotic’

Arthur, who led Pakistan to their last ICC title with the 2017 Champions Trophy, has been their longest-serving head coach of recent times between 2016 and 2019.

Thus, with enough understanding of the country’s cricket, the 56-year-old Proteas opened a can of worms, highlighting everything that’s wrong.

Speaking to talkSport, Arthur said, “Jason Gillespie is a wonderful coach, wonderful man. Pakistan cricket just continues to shoot itself in the foot. It is its worst enemy. There are so many good players; they’ve got the resources now; there’s so much young talent. They have incredible skill. And yet it’s still so chaotic. It’s really disappointing to see.”

Arthur added, “It’s a jungle out there, and I feel desperately sorry for Gary and Jason. There’s no doubt they were undermined, and ultimately, it’s the players—and Pakistan cricket as a whole—who suffer.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube