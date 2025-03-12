News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Axar Patel batting ODIs
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: March 12, 2025

Former India Selector Still Not Convinced By India’s Pick For No.5 Slot In ODIs

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The former India captain also lauded Shreyas Iyer for his consistent performances in the Champions Trophy 2025

Axar Patel batting ODIs

Former India captain and selector Dilip Vengsarkar felt that he still is confused by the team management’s decision to send in Axar Patel at No.5 despite having much more accomplished batters in the playing XI.

Vengsarkar praised fellow Mumbaikar Shreyas Iyer for scoring 243 runs from the five games in India title-winning Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, but expressed his frustration at the way he got out in the final against New Zealand.

Dilip Vengsarkar hails Shreyas Iyer, confused by Axar Patel at No.5

Iyer made a fine 48 while chasing 252 in the final before going for a big shot against Mitchell Santner and gave a catch at short fine leg. Vengsarkar, who was the chief selector between 2006-08, was happy that Iyer has finally realised his potential.

“Iyer did very well but I am not happy the way he got out in the final. He should have continued till the very end and finished the game. But happy to see him realise his potential,” Vengsarkar said of Iyer, who finished second highest run scorer in the tournament which included two fifties.

Also Read:

India implemented a couple of bold yet understandable strategies going into the Champions Trophy 2025, which also included sending in Axar Patel ahead of a more recognised batter like KL Rahul at No.6. Both of them performed during crucial games as they forged key partnerships and steadied India innings when the top three were dismissed quickly.

“KL too played a few important innings at number six but still not convinced Axar Patel batting ahead of him at five. The left-hand right-hand combination could be the only reason,” Vengsarkar told PTI.

Vengsarkar praises selectors for picking five spinners in Champions Trophy 2025 squad

The former top-order batter was full of praise for the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, specifically picking five recognised spinners— specifically adding Varun Chakravarthy in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal to the final squad. It worked very well for India as Varun picked up nine wickets from three matches, including fifer against New Zealand in the group stage. Indian spinners claimed a combined total of 26 wickets in the tournament. 

“Credit needs to go to the selectors as well. They stuck with Rohit after the Australia series. Even the decision to take five spinners in the squad proved to be a master stroke,” Vengsarkar said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Axar Patel
Champions Trophy 2025
KL Rahul
Shreyas Iyer

Related posts

India champions trophy 2025

‘Not done’: India star eyes ‘5-6 more trophies’ after Champions Trophy 2025 win

He said India have set their focus on winning the 2026 T20 World Cup
5:29 pm
Samarnath Soory
Amidst all the talks, Shane Watson has weighed in on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continuing in the 50-over format.

‘Will Keep Young Guys Out’ – CSK Stalwart Weighs In on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Continuing in ODIs

While ageing, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should continue for India and feature in the next World Cup.
10:12 am
Darpan Jain
‘I Don’t’: Shreyas Iyer Contradicts Rohit Sharma’s ‘Silent Hero’ Comment After Champions Trophy 2025 Win

‘I Don’t’: Shreyas Iyer Contradicts Rohit Sharma’s ‘Silent Hero’ Comment After Champions Trophy 2025 Win

Iyer played a clinical role in India's recent success.
5:43 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Varun Chakravarthy India Champions Trophy 2025

‘He Was Such a Big Difference’: R Ashwin Believes THIS Indian Cricketer Should Have Been Player of the Tournament in Champions Trophy 2025

R Ashwin has revealed the Indian player that deserved the Player of the Tournament for Champions Trophy 2025 over Rachin Ravindra.
4:44 pm
Vishnu PN

‘He Has Changed The Batting Frontier of Indian White-Ball Cricket’ – Former Spinner Praises Star Batter of Champions Trophy 2025 Winning Squad

He scored 180 runs in five matches at an average of 36.
March 11, 2025
Sreejita Sen
India Champions Trophy 2025

England Great Names India B Team That Can Qualify for Champions Trophy Final

Rohit Sharma-led India recently defeated New Zealand by four wickets to win the 2025 Champions Trophy title.
March 10, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy