‘Not done’: India star eyes ‘5-6 more trophies’ after Champions Trophy 2025 win

He said India have set their focus on winning the 2026 T20 World Cup

Fast-bowling allrounder Hardik Pandya said that the current Indian team is not done after winning back-to-back ICC trophies with the 2024 T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pandya, who played a crucial role in both title triumphs with ball and the bat, said that he will be happy with his international career only after winning 5-6 ICC trophies.

After losing the finals of 2017 Champions Trophy, 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) followed by defeats in the WTC final and ODI World Cup finals in 2023, India under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy won two major trophies within a gap of 10 months.

Hardik Pandya happy to have added Champions Trophy 2025 to his CV

Pandya had scored 99 runs and claimed four wickets from the five games he played in the Champions Trophy 2025 as India got to their third trophy. His run-a-ball 18 in the final against New Zealand was crucial in a tight run chase as India got over the line with an over to spare and four wickets in hand.

It was the opposite of his knock in the previous edition of Champions Trophy where he topscored with 76 off 43 balls against Pakistan but it wasn’t enough as India lost by 180 runs.

Looking back at that bitter experience at The Oval in 2017, Pandya said he had made up for that loss.

“2017, the work was left. You know I could not finish the job back then. And I am very, very glad that tonight is the night where I can say that you know what, I am a Champions Trophy winner as well. So, sounds good I think,” Pandya told ICC after the Champions Trophy win.

After winning the trophy, the Baroda allrounder’s focus has shifted to the other big trophies he wishes to add to his collection.

“For me, it has always been about winning as many championships as I can. I did say when we won in 2024 that this is not done, I still need 5-6 more trophies there. I am very happy that one more is added,” Pandya said.

Pandya sets eyes on winning 2026 T20 World Cup

Pandya, who bowled the famous last over against South Africa in Bridgetown where he defended 16 runs in the T20 World Cup final, has already shifted his focus to defend the crown next year at home. The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

“I love wins like this where everyone comes there, puts their heart out and you know I think this was for India, this was for Bharat. The Champions Trophy is done, next goal ICC T20 World Cup in India, lifting the cup,” Pandya said.

