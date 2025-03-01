‘Other Teams Don’t Have To Complain’: Ex-India Star Shuts Up India’s Venue Advantage Controversy in Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian team has been recieving a lot of flak for playing their matches in Dubai.

The Indian team has been recieving a lot of flak for playing their matches in Dubai in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Their decision to not travel to Pakistan due to bilateral relations have now gave birth to a debate with other teams highlight an unfair advantage to team India.

This is because the Men in Blue will play all their games in Dubai while other teams are playing across different venues.

However, former India wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa has now silenced all controversy with a brutal reply.

Speaking to PTI, Uthappa said, “But why didn’t we go to Pakistan? These are geopolitical reasons. And every country has a right. If they don’t want to go, then they shouldn’t go. And if a team has to play in a venue because of that, then they have to play. We could have complained that if we had played in Pakistan, our record scores would have been very good. Every batsman gets an opportunity to make a run. This is a matter of speaking. At the end of the day, a match is between a bat and a ball. And I believe that the team that plays well on that day will win”.

With the Indian team confirmed to play the first semi-final in Dubai on March 4, either Australia or South Africa will have to waste a day traveling and training at a venue where they might not play.

This is because the Group A standings are not yet finalised and will only be known after the IND vs NZ match tomorrow (March 2).

If India wins and finishes at the top, then Australia will lock horns with Rohit Sharma and Co while a loss will see India and South Africa face off each other since the Proteas topped the Group B.

