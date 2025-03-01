News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
‘Other Teams Don’t Have To Complain’: Robin Uthappa Shuts Up India’s Venue Advantage Controversy in Champions Trophy 2025
news
Last updated: March 1, 2025

‘Other Teams Don’t Have To Complain’: Ex-India Star Shuts Up India’s Venue Advantage Controversy in Champions Trophy 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The Indian team has been recieving a lot of flak for playing their matches in Dubai.

‘Other Teams Don’t Have To Complain’: Robin Uthappa Shuts Up India’s Venue Advantage Controversy in Champions Trophy 2025

The Indian team has been recieving a lot of flak for playing their matches in Dubai in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Their decision to not travel to Pakistan due to bilateral relations have now gave birth to a debate with other teams highlight an unfair advantage to team India.

This is because the Men in Blue will play all their games in Dubai while other teams are playing across different venues.

However, former India wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa has now silenced all controversy with a brutal reply.

Speaking to PTI, Uthappa said, “But why didn’t we go to Pakistan? These are geopolitical reasons. And every country has a right. If they don’t want to go, then they shouldn’t go. And if a team has to play in a venue because of that, then they have to play. We could have complained that if we had played in Pakistan, our record scores would have been very good. Every batsman gets an opportunity to make a run. This is a matter of speaking. At the end of the day, a match is between a bat and a ball. And I believe that the team that plays well on that day will win”.

ALSO READ:

Distress for South Africa, Australia over Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final fixtures

With the Indian team confirmed to play the first semi-final in Dubai on March 4, either Australia or South Africa will have to waste a day traveling and training at a venue where they might not play.

This is because the Group A standings are not yet finalised and will only be known after the IND vs NZ match tomorrow (March 2).

If India wins and finishes at the top, then Australia will lock horns with Rohit Sharma and Co while a loss will see India and South Africa face off each other since the Proteas topped the Group B.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
IND vs NZ
Robin Uthappa

Related posts

Why South Africa Could Have a New Captain for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

Why South Africa Could Have a New Captain for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

South Africa qualified for semis as Group B toppers
9:08 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Will South Africa Stand-In Skipper Aiden Markram Not Play Remainder of the England Match in Champions Trophy 2025? EXPLAINED

Why Will South Africa Stand-In Skipper Aiden Markram Not Play Remainder of the England Match in Champions Trophy 2025? EXPLAINED

Markram replaced Bavuma, who missed out the game due to illness.
9:13 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Aakash Chopra observed that RCB Women performance at home during the WPL 2025 season has been as disappointing as Pakistan's.

‘Their Home Doesn’t Suit Them’: Former India Player Compares THIS Indian T20 Team to Pakistan’s performance in Champions Trophy 2025

Both teams have identical troubles.
7:18 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘What a Talent!’ – Ravichandran Ashwin Hails England Youngster for Perfect Technique

6:16 pm
Disha Asrani
ICC Under Scrutiny After Semi-Final Scheduling Goof Up At Champions Trophy 2025 Causes Concern for Australia, South Africa

ICC Under Scrutiny After Semi-Final Scheduling Goof Up At Champions Trophy 2025 Causes Concern for Australia, South Africa

One team will travel and train at a venue they do not need to for a day.
5:58 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Discarded India Batter Boosts Chance for England Test Tour with Century in Ranji Trophy 2025 Final

5:07 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy