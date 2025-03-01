ICC Under Scrutiny After Semi-Final Scheduling Goof Up At Champions Trophy 2025 Causes Concern for Australia, South Africa

One team will travel and train at a venue they do not need to for a day.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come under scrutiny for their lapse in the semi-final scheduling of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

The goof-up has subsequently led to concerns for Australia and South Africa, who will now have to travel to the UAE on Saturday (March 1) for the first semi-final (on March 4) only for one team to return to Pakistan for the second semis match on the following day(February 5).

This means that one team will travel and train at a venue they do not need to be at for a day.

The whole situation arose due to hosting two semi-final matches in two different countries after the BCCI declined to travel to Pakistan for the ICC event due to bilateral political relations between the nations.

The uncertainty surrounding the venues will persist until the final match. If India wins their semi-final, the final will be held in Dubai. However, if India loses the semi-final, the final will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Australia has already secured their spot in Dubai after their match against Afghanistan in Lahore was abandoned. South Africa, who are almost certain to qualify, will travel from Karachi to Dubai immediately after their game against England concludes.

In the unlikely event that Afghanistan qualifies instead of South Africa, they will also head to Dubai as soon as possible.

The match-ups for the respective semi-finals will only be finalized after India and New Zealand play the last group-stage match of the tournament on Sunday (March 2). Regardless of their group position, India will play their semi-final in Dubai. This means the teams from Group B will only learn their semi-final venue after the outcome of the IND vs NZ match.

