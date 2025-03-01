RCB Pacer Takes a Sensational Catch Running Backwards To Dismiss CSK All-Rounder in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Ngidi ensured to keep his calm and gave himself every chance to catch the ball, which eventually worked in his favour as England lost another in the middle.

Lungi Ngidi took a marvellous catch to dismiss Jamie Overton on the third delivery of the 26th over off Kagiso Rabada’s bowling against England. It was such a terrific effort from Ngidi, who seemed to be struggling with his fitness earlier in the innings.

Rabada bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump line. Overton tried to play over the fielder at mid-on but could only get a thick edge. The ball was flying away from Ngidi, who was patrolled at mid-on. He ran quickly but always seemed to be behind the ball.

However, he stretched his arms towards the ball at the end moment and grabbed it out of nowhere. Ngidi also ensured clinging onto the ball with his left hand while going down and completed a sensational catch when no one gave him a chance to do it.

Overton couldn’t believe his luck and was shocked to see the catch being taken. South African fielders were left in jubilance after this effort from one of their weakest links on the field. Ngidi ensured to keep his calm and gave himself every chance to catch the ball, which eventually worked in his favour as England lost another in the middle.

Lungi Ngidi proves fitness with this catch after an initial scare

During the initial part of the innings, Lungi Ngidi gave the South African team a scare by going off the field during the powerplay. He felt some discomfort while bowling his third over of the day and limped off after completing the over.

He remained in the dugout for a few overs, which must have concerned South Africa, who are already missing several first-choice pacers. While Ngidi returned later in the innings, he didn’t look 100% fit and was walking gingerly, as visible when he chased a delivery on the final ball of the 12th over.

However, his movements were probably restricted by some niggles, which were sorted as the game moved forward. He came for a short two-over spell before taking this fabulous catch, sidelining all the doubts.

South Africa can’t afford further injuries, especially when the team is set to feature in the semifinal. If Ngidi remains unavailable for any reason, the Proteas’ pace attack will take a hit further.

