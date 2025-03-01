Why South Africa Could Have a New Captain for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

South Africa qualified for semis as Group B toppers

The Proteas face a major captaincy crisis ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final and could likely have a new leader in the decisive knockout clash.

This is because regular skipper Temba Bavum is currently ill, which forced him out of the must-win group-stage match against England earlier today (March 1).

On the other hand, Aiden Markram, who took over the leadership duties in the absence of Bavuma against the Three Lions also suffered a similar fate.

Markram was forced to the sidelines, after having to leave the field due to a hamstring injury during the 31st over of the England innings.

With two of their leaders currently not at peak health, there remains a chance that South Africa can have a new captain in the semis.

South Africa qualify for Champions Trophy 2025 semis as Group B toppers; await semis opponent

The Proteas became the final team to ensure their semi-final berth after outclassing England comfortably by seven wickets in their final round-robin match. They qualified as the table toppers in Group B, with five points from three games.

However, South Africa’s opponents will only be decided after tomorrow’s (March 2) clash between India and New Zealand. This is because of India playing the first semi-final in Dubai on March 4.

If India secures a victory and finishes at the top of the group, they will compete against Australia, the second-placed team from Group B, while New Zealand will go head-to-head with South Africa, the leaders of Group B.

On the other hand, if New Zealand wins and claims the top spot in Group A, they will face Australia, and India will instead play against South Africa.

After finishing runners-up at the T20 World Cup 2024 last year, the Proteas will be eager to go the distance this time around and win their first-ever ICC title.

