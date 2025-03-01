News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Why South Africa Could Have a New Captain for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final
news
Last updated: March 1, 2025

Why South Africa Could Have a New Captain for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

South Africa qualified for semis as Group B toppers

Why South Africa Could Have a New Captain for Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final

The Proteas face a major captaincy crisis ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final and could likely have a new leader in the decisive knockout clash.

This is because regular skipper Temba Bavum is currently ill, which forced him out of the must-win group-stage match against England earlier today (March 1).

On the other hand, Aiden Markram, who took over the leadership duties in the absence of Bavuma against the Three Lions also suffered a similar fate.

Markram was forced to the sidelines, after having to leave the field due to a hamstring injury during the 31st over of the England innings.

With two of their leaders currently not at peak health, there remains a chance that South Africa can have a new captain in the semis.

ALSO READ:

South Africa qualify for Champions Trophy 2025 semis as Group B toppers; await semis opponent

The Proteas became the final team to ensure their semi-final berth after outclassing England comfortably by seven wickets in their final round-robin match. They qualified as the table toppers in Group B, with five points from three games.

However, South Africa’s opponents will only be decided after tomorrow’s (March 2) clash between India and New Zealand. This is because of India playing the first semi-final in Dubai on March 4.

If India secures a victory and finishes at the top of the group, they will compete against Australia, the second-placed team from Group B, while New Zealand will go head-to-head with South Africa, the leaders of Group B.

On the other hand, if New Zealand wins and claims the top spot in Group A, they will face Australia, and India will instead play against South Africa.

After finishing runners-up at the T20 World Cup 2024 last year, the Proteas will be eager to go the distance this time around and win their first-ever ICC title.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Aiden Markram
Champions Trophy 2025
Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final
Temba Bavuma

Related posts

Why Will South Africa Stand-In Skipper Aiden Markram Not Play Remainder of the England Match in Champions Trophy 2025? EXPLAINED

Why Will South Africa Stand-In Skipper Aiden Markram Not Play Remainder of the England Match in Champions Trophy 2025? EXPLAINED

Markram replaced Bavuma, who missed out the game due to illness.
9:13 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Aakash Chopra observed that RCB Women performance at home during the WPL 2025 season has been as disappointing as Pakistan's.

‘Their Home Doesn’t Suit Them’: Former India Player Compares THIS Indian T20 Team to Pakistan’s performance in Champions Trophy 2025

Both teams have identical troubles.
7:18 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

‘What a Talent!’ – Ravichandran Ashwin Hails England Youngster for Perfect Technique

6:16 pm
Disha Asrani
ICC Under Scrutiny After Semi-Final Scheduling Goof Up At Champions Trophy 2025 Causes Concern for Australia, South Africa

ICC Under Scrutiny After Semi-Final Scheduling Goof Up At Champions Trophy 2025 Causes Concern for Australia, South Africa

One team will travel and train at a venue they do not need to for a day.
5:58 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Discarded India Batter Boosts Chance for England Test Tour with Century in Ranji Trophy 2025 Final

5:07 pm
Disha Asrani
RCB had spent a considerable amount of their budget on acquiring the English duo of Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone at the IPL 2025 auction.

RCB Duo Flounders Again in Champions Trophy 2025 as Worry Increases for Franchise Ahead of IPL 2025

RCB had spent a considerable amount of their budget on acquiring them at the IPL 2025 auction
5:06 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy