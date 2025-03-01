News
Why Will South Africa Stand-In Skipper Aiden Markram Not Play Remainder of the England Match in Champions Trophy 2025? EXPLAINED
news
Last updated: March 1, 2025

Why Will South Africa Stand-In Skipper Aiden Markram Not Play Remainder of the England Match in Champions Trophy 2025? EXPLAINED

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Markram replaced Bavuma, who missed out the game due to illness.

Why Will South Africa Stand-In Skipper Aiden Markram Not Play Remainder of the England Match in Champions Trophy 2025? EXPLAINED

South Africa stand-in skipper Aiden Markram, who replaced regular captain Temba Bavuma due to illness for their must-win clash against England in the Champions Trophy 2025 will not take further part in the contest. The development was confirmed by ICC via a news release.

Aiden Markram was forced to leave the field during the 31st over of England’s innings due to a hamstring discomfort.

The extent of Markram’s injury concern is not fully known at the moment and he would not come out to bat during the Proteas chase unless absolutely required.

In Markram’s absence, wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen took over the leadership duties for the remainder of the England innings.

The latest injury concern will now create a big headache for the Proteas ahead of the knockouts, especially with two of their leaders getting forced to the sidelines.

ALSO READ:

South Africa inch closer to win and semis spot

The Proteas are currently well poised in the run-chase against England and are inching closer to securing a semi-final spot with a comfortable win.

At the time of writing this report, the South Africa scoreboard read 174 for 3 in 28.4 overs with Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller currently at the crease.

Earlier, England managed to post a subpar total of 179, getting bundled out in 38.2 overs. The Three Lions are already out of the ICC tournament after facing a defeat against Afghanistan in their previous match. Star batter Jos Buttler has also stepped down from England’s white-ball captaincy.

As for South Africa, it remains to be seen who they will take on in the sem-final. Their fate will depend on the outcome of the IND vs NZ match, slated to be played tomorrow (March 2).

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Aiden Markram
Champions Trophy 2025
ENG vs SA

