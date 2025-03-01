Mumbai Indians Recruit Clean Bowled by Jofra Archer’s Mastery in a Must-Win Champions Trophy 2025 Face-off [WATCH]

The Mumbai Indians' (MI) recruit made 27 runs off 25 deliveries before departing to Archer's mastery.

South African batter Ryan Rickelton was clean-bowled with a stump-crushing delivery off England’s Jofra Archer. Celebrations were in order as Rickelton’s wicket gave hope to England as they play for pride in this Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Karachi.

After a quiet start and losing Tristian Stubbs early for a duck to the same bowler, Rickelton was looking dangerous. He struck five boundaries and was building a good partnership with teammate Rassie van der Dussen. The Mumbai Indians’ (MI) recruit made 27 runs off 25 deliveries before departing to Archer’s mastery.

The seamer’s nip-backer plan worked perfectly. Bowling around the wicket, the ball was pitched up. It moved through Rickelton’s toes to hit the middle stump halfway up for the wicket.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ:

South Africa’s must-win encounter

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Englishmen could manage only 179 before bundling out within 40 overs. Joe Root (37) was the only batter to cross the 25-run-mark. The Protea pace attack once again showcased brilliant efforts in Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder. While both pacers picked up three wickets, Jansen had a busy day on the field with three catches as well.

Ahead of this encounter, England were already out of contention for the knockout matches next week. In the aftermath of the team’s poor form, this is Jos Buttler’s last game as the English skipper in the limited-overs format. Meanwhile, South Africa are eyeing the semis. They look comfortable to join Australia, India, and New Zealand in the top four. In a twist of fate, if South Africa loses this game, Afghanistan will sail through to play the semi-final.

At the time of writing this report, Aiden Markram’s team has posted 111/2. Openers Tristian Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton have departed. South Africa need 69 runs in less than 30 overs. Rassie van der Dussen (31) and Heinrich Klaasen (42) are on the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.