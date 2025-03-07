What South Africa Starting XI for 2027 ODI World Cup Could Look Like After Champions Trophy 2025 Debacle

South Africa’s latest ICC heartbreak at the 2025 Champions Trophy has once again raised questions about their ability to handle pressure. With the next major event—the 2027 ODI World Cup—set to be held at home, the Proteas will be desperate to build a squad that can finally deliver on the big stage.

By 2027, some familiar faces may still be around, while a few younger talents could take center stage. “We’re still evolving as a team. There’s no doubt in my mind. We’re two-and-half years to the 2027 World Cup and that’s the eyes on the prize,” coach Rob Walter had said after the semi-final loss to New Zealand. But to grab that ultimate prize in a World Cup, the Proteas might have to make some harsh calls to match upto the prowess of some of the other ODI powerhouses in world cricket.

Based on current form, potential growth, and South Africa’s long-term plans, here’s what their ideal XI for the 2027 World Cup might look like.

1. Ryan Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton is one of the brightest batting talents in South Africa. His aggressive approach at the top makes him a strong option to replace Quinton de Kock permanently. With more international experience, likely across formats, by 2027, he could be a key pillar in the batting order. Rickelton’s quick starts will be something the team strongly needs in good batting conditions. Someone like Lhuan-dre Pretorius will also be eyeing this slot and Rickelton will need to put in consistent performances to keep the competition at bay until 2027.

2. David Bedingham

South Africa’s hesitance to bring in David Bedingham into white-ball cricket after his involvement with the Test team was bizarre to say the least. A prolific List A record suggests that Bedingham can be a force to reckon with at the top of the order for the Proteas. In 48 List A games, Bedingham averages 44.23, but that’s not where it gets interesting. In contrast to someone like Bavuma, Bedingham has a strike-rate of 108.84 in List A games and is a terrific aggressor at the top with the onus not entirely on Rickelton to provide fast starts. Dewald Brevis will also be making a strong push for a top-order spot and will challenge Bedingham even if he bats at No.3 for the Titans.

Matthew Breetzke is another exciting prospect who has shown promise in domestic cricket. He showed sparks of his brilliance right before the Champions trophy in the tri-series involving New Zealand and Pakistan, slamming the highest score by a player on ODI debut. But the first-choice partner to Rickelton ought to be Bedingham.

3. Aiden Markram (c)

Markram is expected to lead South Africa in the 2027 World Cup. His tactical nous and proactive leadership stood out in their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, where he took them within touching distance of a title win. Having won SA20 titles with Sunrisers Eastern Cape and a World Cup title with the U19 team, Markram comes with more trophies than any other South African captain of the past. His ability to control the middle overs and accelerate make him a vital player. While overall career numbers don’t paint a rosy picture for Markram, it’s mostly due to his slow start in ODIs. Since 2022, Markram averages nearly 45 with the bat while scoring at a rate of over 100.

My captain💚 He was absolutely spot on with his calls as captain this tournament. Not the best team in the tournament by any stretch of one's imagination, tons of errors in execution, but Markram barely put a foot wrong as captain 🫶 LOVE 😭 pic.twitter.com/gMYHB7lQbi — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 27, 2024

4. Tristan Stubbs

Stubbs is one of South Africa’s most explosive young batters. He brings power and intent in the middle overs, something the Proteas have lacked in past tournaments. His ability to handle spinners and accelerate in the death overs makes him a strong pick. The transition from Rassie van der Dussen to Stubbs should have begun before the Champions Trophy, but with Stubbs going through a rut in form, it didn’t materialise. Hopefully by 2027, Stubbs finds his groove and becomes the limited-overs beast that he is capable of becoming. If not, there is Dewald Brevis waiting in the wings, and in red-hot form, to steal his spot.

5. David Miller

If Miller remains fit and in form, he will be an invaluable part of the 2027 squad. His experience in high-pressure situations and finishing ability make him irreplaceable for the proteas as he has shown time and again. He may also serve as a mentor to younger batters like Stubbs. South Africa also need to ponder how they can use Miller more wisely in the middle-order and give him more time out in the middle rather than do just a finishing role.

6. Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Klaasen is one of South Africa’s most destructive ODI batters with his ability to accelerate second to none in ODI history. His ability to dominate spin and pace alike makes him a must-have in the middle order. By 2027, he will hopefully maintain his peak to produce the goods for South Africa. With no batter since AB de Villiers making as much impact as Klaasen in limited-overs cricket for South Africa, his role will be vital if the Proteas are to break their title drought at home.

7. Marco Jansen

Jansen adds balance to the side with his ability to bowl aggressively and contribute with the bat. His left-arm seam bowling will be crucial, especially with the home conditions favoring bounce and movement. South Africa will also hope his batting develops enough for them to confidently place him at No.7 in their batting unit. If not, this XI will need to undergo serious changes to give them the right balance. As such, Jansen is one of the most crucial players in this South African XI for the 2027 World Cup.

8. Gerald Coetzee

Coetzee is one of South Africa’s fastest bowlers and someone capable of creating wicket-taking opportunities in the middle overs as he showed in the 2023 World Cup. He was sorely missed during the 2025 Champions Trophy and the Proteas will want him at No.8 to increase the depth of their batting without compromising on bowling potential. Coetzee’s aggression and ability to bend his back through the middle overs make him an exciting prospect. He will likely take on a key role in the pace attack for the home event.

9. Kagiso Rabada

Rabada will be South Africa’s pace spearhead as it has been for a while for the 2027 World Cup. By then, he will be one of the senior players in the squad and the onus will be on him to deliver crucial blows early in the innings. While he has moved to a first-change bowler of sorts in his limited-overs career now, South Africa will need him to take the new ball and get early breakthroughs in home conditions. Whether Rabada brings back that zing in the powerplay could determine the team’s bowling success in the tournament.

10. Keshav Maharaj

South Africa’s spin options have often been a concern, but Maharaj provides stability and exceptional control as he showed right through the 2025 Champions Trophy. His control in the middle overs and ability to take wickets on slow pitches make him an automatic selection. In an all-pace attack on green wickets, Maharaj might make way for someone like Gideon Peters, who has shown his ability to run through line-ups with his searing pace.

11. Kwena Maphaka

When fit, Anrich Nortje is one of the fastest bowlers in the world and one of the most impactful too as he showed in the T20 World Cup 2024. But it remains to be seen if he can push aside a raw talent like Kwena Maphaka and make his way into the South Africa XI. Maphaka struggled for control in his early games for the Proteas, but with more experience could realise his true potential. With over two years to go, the left-arm quick will be expected to become a core part of the attack.

Meanwhile, he will face competition from Nortje. If Nortje can stay injury-free, he can form a lethal pace combination with Rabada, Jansen and Maphaka or Coetzee, giving South Africa a formidable attack in their home conditions. But if he’s unable to do so, South Africa have other options in Gideon Peters, Ottneil Baartman or Lungi Ngidi.

South Africa potential player pool for 2027 ODI World Cup

Ryan Rickelton (backup wk)

David Bedingham

Aiden Markram (c)

Tristan Stubbs

David Miller

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Marco Jansen

Gerald Coetzee

Kagiso Rabada

Keshav Maharaj

Kwena Maphaka

Donovan Ferreira

Dewald Brevis

Matthew Breetzke

Anrich Nortje

Ottneil Baartman

Gideon Peters

George Linde

Lungi Ngidi

Jason Smith

Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Dian Forrester

Potential Playing XI Choices: Rickelton/Pretorius, Bedingham/Brevis, Markram (c), Stubbs/Forrester, Miller, Klaasen, Jansen, Coetzee, Maharaj/Linde, Rabada, Maphaka/Nortje

With a good pool of over 20 players to choose from, South Africa have the talent to win the 2027 World Cup, but selection and execution will be key for them if they are to finally realise their World Cup dream. With the likes of Klaasen, Jansen, Rabada and Miller likely to be in the peak of their careers, the Proteas are well placed to field one of the best XIs they ever have in a World Cup in 2027.

With this XI, they will have a blend of youth, experience, and match-winners across all departments. If they can finally handle the pressure of knockouts, the dream of lifting a World Cup may become a reality at home and erase the hurtful memories of 2003.

