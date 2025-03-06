News
England Set To Make Retired Ben Stokes White-Ball Captain, Harry Brook To be Snubbed As Jos Buttler Successor
news
Last updated: March 6, 2025

England Set To Make Retired Star White-Ball Captain, Harry Brook To be Snubbed As Jos Buttler Successor

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Brook was expected to be the frontrunner after Buttler stepped down from captaincy.

England Set To Make Retired Ben Stokes White-Ball Captain, Harry Brook To be Snubbed As Jos Buttler Successor

Following England’s embarrassing Champions Trophy 2025 campaign where they failed to win none of their three group-stage games, Jos Buttler decided to step down from white-ball captaincy. It was expected vice-captain Harry Brook would be the frontrunner for the role but now there has been a new development.

Retired ODI skipper and current England Test captain Ben Stokes has emerged as a likely option for taking over the reins of a struggling English side.

Echoing his thoughts on the matter, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)managing director Rob Key also admitted “it would be stupid” not to consider Stokes.

Key is also optimistic about the prospect of rejoining Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes in the white-ball format, having already installed the former as a cross-format head coach from the start of this year.

ALSO READ:

Fitness will be a major concern for Ben Stokes if named captain

The 33-year-old has demonstrated a natural ability to lead and inspire since stepping into the role of red-ball captain, succeeding Joe Root. However, his age and ongoing injury challenges will definitely be a major concern if named white-ball skipper.

Stokes is currently recuperating from his second significant hamstring injury in the past nine months. He suffered a recurrence of a left hamstring tear during the third Test defeat to New Zealand in December and subsequently underwent surgery.

Ensuring Stokes remains fit and ready to perform, especially considering his history of fitness struggles, will be a top priority for the England management.

Furthermore, it has been almost 18 months since Stokes last played white-ball cricket. The star all-rounder has not played a T20l since the triumphant World Cup final of November 2022 and has not featured in a 50-over game since the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Nevertheless, Ben Stokes is looking in good shape in his recovery and stepping up from the injury by joining an England Lions training camp in Abu Dhabi. England’s next international assignment will be a one-off Test against Zimbabwe from May 22 at home which will be followed by a white-ball series across formats against the West Indies.

