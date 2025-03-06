England Great Defends Brendon McCullum and Co for ‘Relaxed Training Approach’ Criticism After Champions Trophy 2025 Exit

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his opinion.

The England cricket team faced an early exit from the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 after losing all of their three group-stage games. Notably, this is the second time in three ICC tournaments that the Three Lions have faced an early exit, with the 2023 ODI World Cup being the other one.

Following their shambolic display, former England captain Alastair Cook came down on the lacklustre training approach under Brendon McCullum’s regime.

Cook’s comments reflect earlier criticism made by Kevin Pietersen, who had also highlighted the inadequate preparation both before and throughout the tournament.

Speaking on the ‘Load Of BS On Sport’ podcast, Cook contrasted England’s past approach to tournament preparations during his playing career with the current strategies under coach Brendon McCullum. He argued that the team failed to build the required level of intensity before the competition, which ultimately contributed to their disappointing performance, including failing to secure a single victory.

However, responding to the criticism, former England bowler Stuart Broad has now spoken up in defence of Baz with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Broad wrote, “It’s more relaxed on match days. To try & create an environment where players can be themselves and play without fear. My experience of training under Baz & BS was as it always was at the top level. There to improve. The quality of training is always down to the players approach.”

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler has stepped down from the white-ball captaincy. It remains to be seen who takes over the reins next.

As for now, England will shift their attention to red-ball cricket with their next assignment being a one-off Test against Zimbabwe, slated to start from May 22.

