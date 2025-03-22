‘Daunting for KKR’ – RCB Coach Dismisses Spin Department, Throws Jibe at KKR Ahead of IPL 2025 Opener

He confidently replied that it’s actually KKR who should feel the pressure, not his team.

Andy Flower Shifts Pressure onto KKR Ahead of Season Opener

At the pre-match press conference, Andy Flower was asked if it would be difficult to play against the defending champions in their first game. He confidently replied that it’s actually KKR who should feel the pressure, not his team. He was positive and said he hopes the match will be like an “El Clasico,” meaning an exciting and competitive game to start IPL 2025.

“Yes, it is very daunting. For KKR! I hope it is an El-Clasico tomorrow night. That’ll be a brilliant way to start IPL 2025,” Andy Flower said.

Confident in RCB’s Spin Attack Despite Concerns

RCB head coach Andy Flower talked about the concerns people have regarding their spin attack this season. He agreed it’s a valid point but said he is confident with the spin options in the squad. One of the main reasons is Krunal Pandya, who brings a lot of experience and leadership.

Flower said Krunal was a key player they wanted at the auction. His smart and fearless style, along with his skills as a left-arm spinner and all-rounder, makes him an important part of the team. Flower also mentioned wrist spinner Suyash Sharma and the extra option of Liam Livingstone, which makes him feel good about their spin choices this season.

“It’s a really good and apt question to ask. Krunal was a significant part of our targeted players in the auction. He’s a smart and courageous cricketer and he’s got leadership experience as well. So having his nous, he’s a street-wise operator and he’s obviously got class as a left-arm spinner, let alone as an allrounder. That is comforting to have in our group and leading the way in the spin department,” he added.

Experienced Pacers Key to RCB’s Bowling Plans

Despite the talk about RCB’s spin weakness, their fast-bowling unit looks strong. They have experienced players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, along with promising bowlers like Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, and Rasikh Salam. Head coach Andy Flower believes this mix of experience and form gives them a solid pace attack.

Flower said that having proven players like Bhuvi, Hazlewood, Yash, and Krunal Pandya helps take pressure off their new captain, Rajat Patidar. These players are experienced enough to make decisions on the field and guide the team when needed.

“I think having influential people in your squad that have performed at the top level, of course, that gives them a level of confidence. For instance, our bowling attack, we’ve got Hazlewood, Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar] Yash and Krunal, and even Yash has got some good experience now. He’s got a pretty calm, good head on his shoulders. So that’s four guys that will almost be captaining themselves in terms of tactics and decision-making,” he further stated.

