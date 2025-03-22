News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
+18 | Play Responsibly | Commercial Content | T&Cs apply
‘Daunting for KKR’ – RCB Coach Dismisses Spin Department, Throws Jibe at KKR Ahead of IPL 2025 Opener
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 22, 2025

‘Daunting for KKR’ – RCB Coach Dismisses Spin Department, Throws Jibe at KKR Ahead of IPL 2025 Opener

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He confidently replied that it’s actually KKR who should feel the pressure, not his team.

‘Daunting for KKR’ – RCB Coach Dismisses Spin Department, Throws Jibe at KKR Ahead of IPL 2025 Opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru coach Andy Flower said it’s going to be tough for KKR ahead of the IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens.

Andy Flower Shifts Pressure onto KKR Ahead of Season Opener

At the pre-match press conference, Andy Flower was asked if it would be difficult to play against the defending champions in their first game. He confidently replied that it’s actually KKR who should feel the pressure, not his team. He was positive and said he hopes the match will be like an “El Clasico,” meaning an exciting and competitive game to start IPL 2025.

“Yes, it is very daunting. For KKR! I hope it is an El-Clasico tomorrow night. That’ll be a brilliant way to start IPL 2025,” Andy Flower said.

Confident in RCB’s Spin Attack Despite Concerns

RCB head coach Andy Flower talked about the concerns people have regarding their spin attack this season. He agreed it’s a valid point but said he is confident with the spin options in the squad. One of the main reasons is Krunal Pandya, who brings a lot of experience and leadership.

Flower said Krunal was a key player they wanted at the auction. His smart and fearless style, along with his skills as a left-arm spinner and all-rounder, makes him an important part of the team. Flower also mentioned wrist spinner Suyash Sharma and the extra option of Liam Livingstone, which makes him feel good about their spin choices this season.

“It’s a really good and apt question to ask. Krunal was a significant part of our targeted players in the auction. He’s a smart and courageous cricketer and he’s got leadership experience as well. So having his nous, he’s a street-wise operator and he’s obviously got class as a left-arm spinner, let alone as an allrounder. That is comforting to have in our group and leading the way in the spin department,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Experienced Pacers Key to RCB’s Bowling Plans

Despite the talk about RCB’s spin weakness, their fast-bowling unit looks strong. They have experienced players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, along with promising bowlers like Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, and Rasikh Salam. Head coach Andy Flower believes this mix of experience and form gives them a solid pace attack.

Flower said that having proven players like Bhuvi, Hazlewood, Yash, and Krunal Pandya helps take pressure off their new captain, Rajat Patidar. These players are experienced enough to make decisions on the field and guide the team when needed.

“I think having influential people in your squad that have performed at the top level, of course, that gives them a level of confidence. For instance, our bowling attack, we’ve got Hazlewood, Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar] Yash and Krunal, and even Yash has got some good experience now. He’s got a pretty calm, good head on his shoulders. So that’s four guys that will almost be captaining themselves in terms of tactics and decision-making,” he further stated.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Andy Flower
IPL
IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

Punjab Kings (PBKS) coaching department seems to be in awe of Vishnu Vinod’s hitting abilities ahead of IPL 2025.

‘Watch Out for This Guy’ – Former Mumbai Indians Pick Set To Be X-Factor Impact Player Option for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025

The batter was hitting them cleanly, whacking as many as ten sixes in a video posted by the official handle of PBKS.
10:50 am
Darpan Jain
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Eye Taksin Ahmed As IPL 2025 Injury Replacement

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Eye Bangladesh Pacer As IPL 2025 Injury Replacement With Pace Department in Broken State

In a recent interview, he confirmed that the LSG management had approached him.
10:29 am
Sagar Paul
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins has named former CSK speedster Simarjeet Singh a player to watch for in IPL 2025.

Pat Cummins Names Former CSK Talent as One of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Player to Watch Out for in IPL 2025

According to Cummins, Simarjeet is “exciting”, and the SRH captain seems highly impressed with the skill sets of the pacer.
9:55 am
Darpan Jain
prince yadav lucknow super giants LSG IPL 2025

Meet Prince Yadav: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Pace Sensation for IPL 2025 Who Guided Delhi To SMAT Semifinals In Debut Season

The youngster has been making waves in the domestic circuit ahead of IPL 2025
8:53 am
Samarnath Soory
KKR vs RCB Rain Prediction Kolkata Weather IPL 2025

KKR vs RCB Weather Forecast: Kolkata Weather Threatens IPL 2025 Opener Washout with Orange Alert Issued After Persistent Rain

8:54 am
CX Staff Writer
Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru RCB IPL 2025

‘He’s Extremely Motivated’: Kane Williamson Believes RCB’s Virat Kohli Will Create a Big Impact in IPL 2025

Kohli won the Orange Cap last year after scoring 741 runs in 15 matches.
12:26 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.