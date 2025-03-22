KKR vs RCB Weather Forecast: Kolkata Weather Threatens IPL 2025 Opener Washout with Orange Alert Issued After Persistent Rain

The IPL 2025 season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is under serious weather threat, with an Orange Alert issued in Kolkata by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). KKR vs RCB Weather Forecast shows more rain with the weather already disrupting both teams’ final practice sessions on Friday. There’s growing concern over whether the match will go ahead as planned on Saturday at Eden Gardens.

KKR vs RCB Weather Forecast: Will the Weather Affect the Match?

According to the latest Kolkata weather forecast, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and moderate rainfall are expected in the evening hours on Saturday — just around the scheduled time for the KKR vs RCB match. The IMD has confirmed that conditions could include lightning and hailstorms in parts of the city and surrounding districts.

🚨RCB vs KKR Match in Danger🚨



Orange Alert has been announced in Kolkata with around 80% chances of rain on 22nd March. The chances of rain during the match hours is around 50%#rcbvskkr pic.twitter.com/KrToewkrwA — viratxrajat (@SushiiilP7) March 21, 2025

The KKR vs RCB match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM. If rain delays the start, IPL playing conditions allow for a match to begin as late and still have a five-over-per-side game.

Kolkata Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued

An Orange Alert is in effect for both Friday and Saturday in Kolkata. The IMD has predicted rough weather in multiple districts including Nadia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, and North and South 24 Parganas. Kolkata is expected to receive moderate showers in the evening, which could directly impact the opening ceremony and the match itself.

IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony at Risk

The IPL 2025 opening ceremony, featuring performances from Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani, is scheduled for 6 PM on Saturday. However, the uncertain Kolkata weather has put that in doubt too.

Eden Gardens, however, is well-equipped with full ground covers, and pitch protection was in place during Friday’s showers. Ground staff are on high alert, but there’s still no guarantee of a full game if rain persists through the evening.

Cut off time for 5-over game: KKR vs RCB

If rain continues through the night and the game cannot be played, no result will be declared and both teams will get one point each, as per IPL rules for league-stage games. There is no reserve day for group stage matches.

If rain plays spoilsport and we have a late start, the IPL playing conditions state that the latest a match can begin at is 10:56 PM and this would then be a five-over-per-side game. The match must be completed by 12:06 AM.

Key points

KKR vs RCB opener is scheduled for March 22 at 7:30 PM at Eden Gardens.

opener is scheduled for at Eden Gardens. Orange Alert issued in Kolkata for possible thunderstorms and rainfall.

issued in for possible thunderstorms and rainfall. KKR vs RCB Weather Forecast shows more rain before toss.

Match can start as late as 10:56 PM to allow a 5-over game.

to allow a 5-over game. Opening ceremony also under threat due to rain.

Kolkata weather updates will be crucial on match day.

Stay tuned for live updates on KKR vs RCB weather forecast, rain prediction and Kolkata weather ahead of the IPL 2025 opener.