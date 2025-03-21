News
Mohammed Siraj IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans GT
news
Last updated: March 22, 2025

‘Untrue And Baseless’: Gujarat Titans Pacer Mohammed Siraj Slams Paparazzi Amid Dating Rumours

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

He took to his Instagram to quash dating rumours.

Mohammed Siraj IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans GT

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj urged paparazzi to refrain from using his name and spreading fake news amid rumours that he was dating actress Mahira Sharma. Siraj posted a story regarding this on his Instagram account on Friday. However, Siraj later deleted that story.

Mohammed Siraj Slams Paparazzi

“I request paparazzi to stop asking questions around me. It is completely untrue and baseless. I hope this ends,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Rumours of an alleged relationship between Siraj and Mahira have been going on for months. The speculations rose even further after Mahira, an ex-Big Boss 13 contestant, attended an awards ceremony in Mumbai on March 20.

During the event, the photographers seemed to tease Mahira regarding her favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team.

In January this year, the Times of India had reported that Siraj and Mahira were confirmed to be “romantically involved”. The dating rumours further intensified after Siraj liked one of the posts by Mahira on Instagram. The two of them started following each other on the social media platform. Mahira and her mother, however, have reportedly rubbished the claims of dating Siraj.

Mohammed Siraj To Play For Gujarat Titans

Siraj made his international debut in a T20I in 2017 against New Zealand. He has played a total of 36 Tests, 44 ODIs, and 16 T20Is, taking 185 wickets from the three formats combined.

Siraj will play for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after being acquired by the franchise for INR 12.25 crore. GT is Mohammed Siraj’s third IPL franchise after stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Overall, the 31-year-old has played 93 IPL matches since making his debut in 2017 and has taken as many wickets at an economy rate of 8.65.

ALSO READ:

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, will begin their campaign against Punjab Kings on March 25 in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans won the IPL title in their maiden season in 2022. They reached the final in 2023 once again where they lost to Chennai Super Kings. They endured an eighth-place finish in IPL 2024. GT will be looking to return as one of the potential title contenders this season.

