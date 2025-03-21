News
RCB 8th, LSG 10th Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru Coach Mike Hesson Predicts IPL 2025 Standings
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 21, 2025

RCB 8th, LSG 10th: Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru Coach Predicts IPL 2025 Standings

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He was the head coach of RCB during 2019-2023.

RCB 8th, LSG 10th Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru Coach Mike Hesson Predicts IPL 2025 Standings

The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach Mike Hesson has predicted the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 standings in his recent YouTube video. He kept his former franchise at No.8 while putting Rajasthan Royals (RR) at No.9. Hesson also predicted that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), led by their new skipper Rishabh Pant, will finish at the bottom of the table.

The 2022 IPL champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will see themselves in seventh place. Another two teams who have appointed new captains ahead of IPL 2025, are not going to make it to the playoffs, believes the ex-RCB coach. He has put Delhi Capitals (led by Axar Patel) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at 6th and 5th respectively.

Moreover, according to Hesson’s predictions, five-time IPL winner Chennai Super Kings will finish fourth this season. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the only franchise led by a foreign captain this year, will be placed third by the end of this tournament.

ALSO READ:

MI, KKR To Finish In The Top 2 For IPL 2025

Hesson opines that Mumbai Indians (MI), are set to finish at the top following their consecutive poor finishes in the league. Since becoming the champions in 2020, they have only managed to qualify once for the playoffs in 2023, while finishing 10th two times, in 2022 and 2024.

Watch the full video here:

Furthermore, he picked the defending champions and three-time IPL winner KKR to finish second in the league table. The team have left their title-winning skipper Shreyas Iyer ahead of the auction. Former CSK player, Ajinkya Rahane is set to lead them.

The 18th edition of the IPL will kick off tomorrow with the clash of KKR and RCB at Eden Gardens.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mike Hesson
Mumbai Indians
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

